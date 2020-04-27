Guns N’ Roses, Smashing Pumpkins Lead Weekend Best-Sellers
The iconic rockers of Guns N’ Roses and Smashing Pumpkins took the top spot on the weekend’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
This summer, the groups are slated to headline a gig at Boston’s Fenway Park. Other rock acts were a hot commodity yesterday, including Green Day, Judas Priest, Brit Floyd, Journey, and Foo Fighters. A handful of country acts made the list, like Toby Keith, Luke Combs, and Shania Twain, while Santana, Hall and Oates, The Weeknd, and Boz Scaggs also sold well.
Broadway’s The Music Man also scored among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 26, 2020
- Guns N’ Roses & Smashing Pumpkins (July 21, 2020 @ Fenway Park — Boston, MA)
- Toby Keith (August 14, 2020 @ Appalachian Wireless Arena — Pikeville, KY)
- The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 24, 2020 @ United Center — Chicago, IL)
- Maze & Frankie Beverly (June 13, 2020 @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater — Atlanta, GA)
- Toby Keith (September 4, 2020 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — Gilford, NH)
- The Music Man (December 4, 2020 @ Winter Garden Theater — New York, NY)
- Boz Scaggs (October 11, 2020 @ Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN)
- Krush Groove Concert (September 25, 2020 @ Staples Center — Los Angeles, CA)
- Journey & The Pretenders (June 27, 2020 @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center — Noblesville, IN)
- Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer (July 25, 2020 @ Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, CA)
- Bert Kreischr (September 25, 2020 @ Verizon Theatre — Grand Prairie, TX)
- Brit Floyd (June 11, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Judas Priest (September 12, 2020 @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods — Mashantucket, CT)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 15, 2020 @ Matthew Knight Arena — Eugene, OR)
- Hall and Oates, KT Turnstall & Squeeze (August 25, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach — Wantagh, NY)
- Luke Combs (October 30, 2020 @ Toyota Center — Houston, TX)
- Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 27, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheater — Quincy, WA)
- Journey & The Pretenders (August 22, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater — West Palm Beach, FL)
- Foo Fighters (October 3, 2020 @ Rocket Mortgage Arena — Cleveland, OH)
- Shania Twain (December 2, 2020 @ Zappos Theater — Las Vegas, NV)
