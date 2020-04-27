Guns N’ Roses, Smashing Pumpkins Lead Weekend Best-Sellers

The iconic rockers of Guns N’ Roses and Smashing Pumpkins took the top spot on the weekend’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data...

The iconic rockers of Guns N’ Roses and Smashing Pumpkins took the top spot on the weekend’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

This summer, the groups are slated to headline a gig at Boston’s Fenway Park. Other rock acts were a hot commodity yesterday, including Green Day, Judas Priest, Brit Floyd, Journey, and Foo Fighters. A handful of country acts made the list, like Toby Keith, Luke Combs, and Shania Twain, while Santana, Hall and Oates, The Weeknd, and Boz Scaggs also sold well.

Broadway’s The Music Man also scored among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 26, 2020