Hamilton Tour Headlines Friday Tickets For Sale

Broadway smash Hamilton is once again dominating the ticketing market. The historical juggernaut is currently on hiatus from touring and Broadway performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, but remains on schedule to invade Houston’s Hobby Center later this summer. Hamilton has four dozen performances planned in Texas, all of which see tickets head on sale to the general public tomorrow.
Irish quintet Celtic Thunder are also prominent. Their Ireland Tour will visit 30 cities at the end of the year but fans can snag tickets for each show starting tomorrow. Other offerings on the eclectic list include Flogging Molly, Professional Bull Riders, performances of The Color Purple and Great Russian Nutcracker, plus select WWE events.
See the full rundown below.
Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 3, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Hot Autumn Nights
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury
|NY
|09/12/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Cody Jinks
|Coronado Performing Arts Center
|Rockford
|IL
|06/04/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|06/27/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|*RESCHEDULED* Antibalas
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago
|IL
|09/17/2020 09:00 PM
|ETIX
|2-Day 3-Show Series – RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo
|Silver Spurs Arena At Osceola Heritage Park
|Kissimmee
|FL
|04/03/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Aaron Lewis
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|MO
|11/08/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Golden Nugget
|Lake Charles
|LA
|07/03/2020 08:30 PM
|OTHER
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles
|Lake Charles
|LA
|07/03/2020 08:30 PM
|AXS
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|CA
|10/30/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|CA
|11/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Riverside
|CA
|10/31/2020 06:30 PM
|LIVN
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Mesa Arts Center
|Mesa
|AZ
|10/28/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Silver Legacy Casino
|Reno
|NV
|11/06/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Jefferson Center
|Roanoke
|VA
|12/08/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Ven Wezel Performance Arts Hall
|Sarasota
|FL
|12/20/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Mayo Performing Arts Center
|Morristown
|NJ
|11/19/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|Clearwater
|FL
|12/19/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|PA
|12/06/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|CT
|12/10/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Hard Rock Live Orlando
|Orlando
|FL
|12/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|MA
|12/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|FL
|12/16/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|The Palace Theatre
|Greensburg
|PA
|11/23/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside
|PA
|12/09/2020 08:00 PM
|AXS
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis
|IN
|11/28/2020 07:30 PM
|LIVN
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Capitol Center for the Arts
|Concord
|NH
|12/20/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit
|MI
|11/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|GA
|12/01/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Sheas Performing Arts Center
|Buffalo
|NY
|12/05/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|NJ
|11/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sugar Land
|TX
|11/14/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Salina
|KS
|11/12/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|The Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee
|WI
|11/25/2020 07:30 PM
|ETIX
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Schermerhorn Symphony Center
|Nashville
|TN
|11/29/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|TX
|11/15/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|CO
|11/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|11/07/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Woman
|Tucson Music Hall
|Tucson
|AZ
|05/02/2021 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Cody Jinks
|Coronado Performing Arts Center
|Rockford
|IL
|06/04/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|MD
|06/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Craig Morgan
|Penns Peak
|Jim Thorpe
|PA
|08/21/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Crowder
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|FL
|10/09/2020 06:00 PM
|LIVN
|Crowder – My People Tour 2020
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|TN
|10/14/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Dan Tyminski
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|VA
|08/13/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Dark Desert Eagles
|Penns Peak
|Jim Thorpe
|PA
|06/27/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Delbert McClinton
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|AL
|12/04/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Dokken & Lynch Mob
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|NJ
|07/09/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Dustin Lynch
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|CT
|06/12/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Elizabeth River Soul Festival
|Town Point Park
|Norfolk
|VA
|09/26/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Elvis Birthday Bash
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|NJ
|01/15/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Enanitos Verdes – XL Aniversario US Tour
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|NC
|08/12/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Enanitos Verdes: Xl Aniversario US Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|07/21/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|NJ
|11/06/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|NJ
|10/04/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|FLOGGING MOLLY w/ STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO/MARIACHI BRONX/AMIGO THE DEVIL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|IL
|07/04/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/01/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/01/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/02/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/03/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/03/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/05/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/05/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/07/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/08/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/09/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/10/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/11/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/11/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/12/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/12/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/14/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/15/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/16/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/17/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/18/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/19/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/19/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/21/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/22/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/23/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/24/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/25/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/30/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/31/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/01/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/01/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/02/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/02/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/08/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/09/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|08/09/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/25/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/26/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/26/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/28/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|07/29/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Hamilton
|Hobby Center
|Houston
|TX
|06/30/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Home Free
|Blue Gate Theatre
|Shipshewana
|IN
|07/10/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Home Free
|Alerus Center
|Grand Forks
|ND
|10/24/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Hot Autumn Nights
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury
|NY
|09/12/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Hotel California — A Salute to the Eagles
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Justin Hayward
|Infinity Hall
|Hartford
|CT
|10/15/2020 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Kenny Ceteras Chicago Experience
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Kool & the Gang
|Cannery Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|08/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Leftover Salmon
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|MA
|08/07/2020 10:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Leftover Salmon
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|MA
|08/08/2020 10:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Little River Band With 7 Piece Orchestra
|Penns Peak
|Jim Thorpe
|PA
|10/16/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Ludacris
|Innsbrook After Hours
|Glen Allen
|VA
|07/18/2020 06:00 PM
|ETIX
|Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|06/27/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Masters of Illusion – Live!
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|NJ
|02/19/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Michael Bolton
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|CT
|06/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballet
|Rosemont Theatre
|Rosemont
|IL
|12/06/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Carolina Theatre
|Durham
|NC
|12/15/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Carolina Theatre
|Durham
|NC
|12/16/2020 04:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Carolina Theatre
|Durham
|NC
|12/16/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|My People 2020 Tour
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|GA
|10/17/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|NXT Takeover
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Monster Energy Tour Dinner.
|Edmonton EXPO Centre
|Edmonton
|AB
|10/23/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Monster Energy Tour Dinner.
|Edmonton EXPO Centre
|Edmonton
|AB
|10/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Touring Pro
|Edmonton EXPO Centre
|Edmonton
|AB
|10/23/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|PBR: Touring Pro
|Edmonton EXPO Centre
|Edmonton
|AB
|10/24/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Rising Appalachia w/ Opening Act TBA
|Belly Up Aspen
|Aspen
|CO
|09/09/2020 07:30 PM
|FGATE
|Roy Chubby Brown
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|UK
|12/27/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUK
|Rumours ATL
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Samantha Fish
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|UK
|03/19/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUK
|Stayin Alive
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|TN
|06/23/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Sugar n Spice Dance Academy
|Heymann Performing Arts Center
|Lafayette
|LA
|05/17/2020 03:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Summer Series @ The Foellinger
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Color Purple
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|FL
|05/23/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|The Color Purple
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|FL
|05/24/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|The Dokken Lynch Reunion Tour with special guest TBA
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/24/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Platters
|Orleans Showroom
|Las Vegas
|NV
|08/01/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Platters
|Orleans Showroom
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/31/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Roundup: A Flock Of Seagulls And Men Without Hats
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|06/27/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Roundup: Orleans And Pure Prairie League
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|06/26/2020 04:00 PM
|TMUSA
|TMTT Family 4-pack Coupon
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
|Independence
|MO
|03/27/2021 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|TMTT Family 4-pack Coupon
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
|Independence
|MO
|03/27/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Who Invasion
|Paramount Theatre
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|07/11/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Winger
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|06/26/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE – NXT Superstar Panel Event
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
