Hamilton Tour Headlines Friday Tickets For Sale

Broadway smash Hamilton is once again dominating the ticketing market. The historical juggernaut is currently on hiatus from touring and Broadway performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, but remains on schedule to invade Houston’s Hobby Center later this summer. Hamilton has four dozen performances planned in Texas, all of which see tickets head on sale to the general public tomorrow.

Irish quintet Celtic Thunder are also prominent. Their Ireland Tour will visit 30 cities at the end of the year but fans can snag tickets for each show starting tomorrow. Other offerings on the eclectic list include Flogging Molly, Professional Bull Riders, performances of The Color Purple and Great Russian Nutcracker, plus select WWE events.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 3, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Hot Autumn Nights NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury NY 09/12/2020 08:00 PM LIVN WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston TD Garden Boston MA 08/22/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Cody Jinks Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford IL 06/04/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Martha Reeves and the Vandellas The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/27/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale