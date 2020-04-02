Hamilton Tour Headlines Friday Tickets For Sale

LATEST
Onsales April 2, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Broadway smash Hamilton is once again dominating the ticketing market. The historical juggernaut is currently on hiatus from touring and Broadway performances due to...

Broadway smash Hamilton is once again dominating the ticketing market. The historical juggernaut is currently on hiatus from touring and Broadway performances due to the coronavirus pandemic, but remains on schedule to invade Houston’s Hobby Center later this summer. Hamilton has four dozen performances planned in Texas, all of which see tickets head on sale to the general public tomorrow.

Irish quintet Celtic Thunder are also prominent. Their Ireland Tour will visit 30 cities at the end of the year but fans can snag tickets for each show starting tomorrow. Other offerings on the eclectic list include Flogging Molly, Professional Bull Riders, performances of The Color Purple and Great Russian Nutcracker, plus select WWE events.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 3, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Hot Autumn NightsNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburyNY09/12/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WWE NXT TakeOver: BostonTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Cody JinksCoronado Performing Arts CenterRockfordIL06/04/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Martha Reeves and the VandellasThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
*RESCHEDULED* AntibalasSleeping VillageChicagoIL09/17/2020 09:00 PMETIX
2-Day 3-Show Series – RAM National Circuit Finals RodeoSilver Spurs Arena At Osceola Heritage ParkKissimmeeFL04/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Aaron LewisRiver City Casino & HotelSt LouisMO11/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bell Biv DevoeGolden NuggetLake CharlesLA07/03/2020 08:30 PMOTHER
Bell Biv DevoeGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/03/2020 08:30 PMAXS
Celtic Thunder: IrelandOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesCA10/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSan Jose CivicSan JoseCA11/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandFox Performing Arts CenterRiversideCA10/31/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMesa Arts CenterMesaAZ10/28/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSilver Legacy CasinoRenoNV11/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandJefferson CenterRoanokeVA12/08/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandVen Wezel Performance Arts HallSarasotaFL12/20/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristownNJ11/19/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandRuth Eckerd HallClearwaterFL12/19/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingPA12/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleCT12/10/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoFL12/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandChevalier TheatreMedfordMA12/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/16/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandThe Palace TheatreGreensburgPA11/23/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandKeswick TheatreGlensidePA12/09/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Celtic Thunder: IrelandOld National CentreIndianapolisIN11/28/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Celtic Thunder: IrelandCapitol Center for the ArtsConcordNH12/20/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandLittle Caesars ArenaDetroitMI11/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaGA12/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSheas Performing Arts CenterBuffaloNY12/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ11/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSmart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar LandTX11/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandStiefel Theatre for the Performing ArtsSalinaKS11/12/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeWI11/25/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Celtic Thunder: IrelandState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashvilleTN11/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioTX11/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandParamount TheatreDenverCO11/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID11/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic WomanTucson Music HallTucsonAZ05/02/2021 03:00 PMTMUSA
Cody JinksCoronado Performing Arts CenterRockfordIL06/04/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborMD06/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Craig MorganPenns PeakJim ThorpePA08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
CrowderHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoFL10/09/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Crowder – My People Tour 2020Ryman AuditoriumNashvilleTN10/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Dan TyminskiBirchmereAlexandriaVA08/13/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Dark Desert EaglesPenns PeakJim ThorpePA06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Delbert McClintonMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL12/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Dokken & Lynch MobBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ07/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Dustin LynchMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleCT06/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Elizabeth River Soul FestivalTown Point ParkNorfolkVA09/26/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Elvis Birthday BashBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ01/15/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Enanitos Verdes – XL Aniversario US TourThe RitzRaleighNC08/12/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Enanitos Verdes: Xl Aniversario US TourNeptune TheatreSeattleWA07/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Engelbert HumperdinckBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ11/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Engelbert HumperdinckHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ10/04/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
FLOGGING MOLLY w/ STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO/MARIACHI BRONX/AMIGO THE DEVILByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoIL07/04/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/01/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/01/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/03/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/03/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/05/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/07/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/08/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/09/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/10/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/11/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/11/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/12/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/14/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/18/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/19/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/19/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/21/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/22/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/23/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/24/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/25/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/31/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/01/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/02/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/02/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/07/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/08/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/09/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX08/09/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/25/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/26/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/26/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/28/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX07/29/2020 07:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHobby CenterHoustonTX06/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Home FreeBlue Gate TheatreShipshewanaIN07/10/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Home FreeAlerus CenterGrand ForksND10/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Hot Autumn NightsNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburyNY09/12/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hotel California — A Salute to the EaglesFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Justin HaywardInfinity HallHartfordCT10/15/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Kenny Ceteras Chicago ExperienceFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kool & the GangCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasNV08/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Leftover SalmonParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonMA08/07/2020 10:00 PMTMUSA
Leftover SalmonParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonMA08/08/2020 10:00 PMTMUSA
Little River Band With 7 Piece OrchestraPenns PeakJim ThorpePA10/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
LudacrisInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA07/18/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Martha Reeves and the VandellasThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Masters of Illusion – Live!Bergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ02/19/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Michael BoltonMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleCT06/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Moscow BalletRosemont TheatreRosemontIL12/06/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerCarolina TheatreDurhamNC12/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerCarolina TheatreDurhamNC12/16/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerCarolina TheatreDurhamNC12/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
My People 2020 TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaGA10/17/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
NXT TakeoverTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
PBR: Monster Energy Tour Dinner.Edmonton EXPO CentreEdmontonAB10/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
PBR: Monster Energy Tour Dinner.Edmonton EXPO CentreEdmontonAB10/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
PBR: Touring ProEdmonton EXPO CentreEdmontonAB10/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
PBR: Touring ProEdmonton EXPO CentreEdmontonAB10/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Rising Appalachia w/ Opening Act TBABelly Up AspenAspenCO09/09/2020 07:30 PMFGATE
Roy Chubby BrownO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneUK12/27/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Rumours ATLFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN06/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Samantha FishO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonUK03/19/2021 07:00 PMTMUK
Stayin AliveFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steve Miller BandAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN06/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Sugar n Spice Dance AcademyHeymann Performing Arts CenterLafayetteLA05/17/2020 03:30 PMTMUSA
Summer Series @ The FoellingerFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneIN06/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Color PurplePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL05/23/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Color PurplePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL05/24/2020 02:00 PMTouring
The Dokken Lynch Reunion Tour with special guest TBAGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The PlattersOrleans ShowroomLas VegasNV08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The PlattersOrleans ShowroomLas VegasNV07/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Roundup: A Flock Of Seagulls And Men Without HatsMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsIA06/27/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
The Roundup: Orleans And Pure Prairie LeagueMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsIA06/26/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
TMTT Family 4-pack CouponSilverstein Eye Centers ArenaIndependenceMO03/27/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
TMTT Family 4-pack CouponSilverstein Eye Centers ArenaIndependenceMO03/27/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Who InvasionParamount TheatreCedar RapidsIA07/11/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
WingerThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA06/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WWE – NXT Superstar Panel EventTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
WWE NXT TakeOver: BostonTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
