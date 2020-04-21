Indiana’s Middle Waves Music Festival Postponed To 2021

Middle Waves Music Festival will no longer take place as the Indiana bash becomes the latest major event to fall victim to the COVID-19...

Middle Waves Music Festival will no longer take place as the Indiana bash becomes the latest major event to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day event was scheduled for June 12-13 at the Electric Works campus in Fort Wayne, though it will now return with its latest edition in 2021. Big Boi, Cold War Kids and Yola were among the eclectic lineup which is now being reworked to bring some artists back to Middle Waves next year.

“Over the last month, we have worked tirelessly to continue planning the 2020 festival and have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation without pause,” organizers said in a statement. “When we gave our last update in March, we truly thought we would be able to continue moving forward with Middle Waves 2020. Unfortunately that is no longer the case. It pains us all to announce the postponement of the 2020 Middle Waves Music Festival. As the spread of COVID-19 has exponentially increased and our way of life has been altered, we no longer feel like it’s in the community’s best interest to proceed as planned.”

Tickets for the 2020 event will be honored at next year’s festival, though ticket holders may also receive a full refund. Information regarding ticket refunds and transfers will be sent to ticket holders in the next 30 days.

“We know it’s been a while since we last partied together, but the safety and well-being of our fans, volunteers, artists and the Fort Wayne community comes first,” the statement continued. “We will all get through this and come out on the other side even stronger. We cannot thank you enough for your continued support and understanding in these unprecedented times. A very special thank you to our sponsors for your continued generosity.”

Middle Waves is the latest music festival to get cancelled this year, joining the likes of Ultra Music Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Bunbury Music Festival and more.