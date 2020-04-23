Jimmy Buffett Show ‘Escape To Margaritaville’ Leads Friday Onsales

A pair of jukebox musicals are center stage on Friday’s list of tickets on sale.
Escape To Margaritaville, the breezy show inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s tropical catalog, takes charge with over a dozen performances in Dallas. Those shows are scheduled for late summer at Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the musical’s national tour. Joining Escape To Margaritaville on Friday’s onsales is Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in Minneapolis this July.
The listings also feature former
Saturday Night Live comic Jay Pharoah, Today Show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager, Thom Yorke, and Three Dog Night, among others.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase. Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com ; LIVN: livenation.com ; AXS: axs.com ; ETIX: etix.com ; TFLY: ticketfly.com ; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com ; TCOM: tickets.com ; TWEB: ticketweb.com. Tickets On Sale — Friday April 24, 2020 Pre-sale
Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Doo Wop Extravaganza NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury NY 12/06/2020 06:00 PM LIVN Jay Pharoah The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket CT 11/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile AL 09/25/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Dalton & the Sheriffs Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston MA 09/13/2020 02:00 PM LIVN General Sale
Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Aaron Tippin William a Egan Civic and Convention Center Anchorage AK 06/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA All Star Dance Factory Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette LA 05/22/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute To The Bee Gees Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 11/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Dalton & the Sheriffs Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston MA 09/13/2020 02:00 PM LIVN David Brightons Space Oddity: Ultimate Tribute to David Bowie Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 09/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Doo Wop Extravaganza NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury NY 12/06/2020 06:00 PM LIVN Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/29/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/31/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/05/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/09/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/28/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 07/30/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/01/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/02/2020 01:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/04/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/07/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/08/2020 07:30 PM Touring Escape to Margaritaville Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas TX 08/06/2020 01:30 PM Touring Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Thalia Mara Hall Jackson MS 10/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville AL 09/30/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush Hager Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile AL 09/25/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 10/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Jay Pharoah The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket CT 11/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Jay Pharoah The Wilbur Boston MA 11/14/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA JeCaryous Johnson Presents Set It Off Stifel Theatre St. Louis MO 09/27/2020 04:00 PM TMUSA Johnny Rivers Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/25/2020 08:00 PM AXS Steve Hughes King Georges Hall Blackburn UK 10/30/2020 08:00 PM TMUK Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/15/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 02:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 06:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 01:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/14/2020 07:30 PM Touring Thom Yorke Auditorium Theatre Chicago IL 10/06/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Three Dog Night Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/24/2020 08:30 PM AXS Vicki Lawrence & Mama LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge LA 08/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.