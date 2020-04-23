LATEST
Jimmy Buffett Show ‘Escape To Margaritaville’ Leads Friday Onsales

April 23, 2020

A pair of jukebox musicals are center stage on Friday’s list of tickets on sale. Escape To Margaritaville, the breezy show inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s tropical catalog, takes charge with over a dozen performances in Dallas. Those shows are scheduled for late summer at Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the musical’s national tour. Joining Escape To Margaritaville on Friday’s onsales is Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in Minneapolis this July.

The listings also feature former Saturday Night Live comic Jay Pharoah, Today Show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager, Thom Yorke, and Three Dog Night, among others.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday April 24, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Doo Wop ExtravaganzaNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburyNY12/06/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Jay PharoahThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketCT11/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerSaenger Theatre MobileMobileAL09/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Dalton & the SheriffsRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonMA09/13/2020 02:00 PMLIVN

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Aaron TippinWilliam a Egan Civic and Convention CenterAnchorageAK06/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
All Star Dance FactoryHeymann Performing Arts CenterLafayetteLA05/22/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute To The Bee GeesGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL11/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Dalton & the SheriffsRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonMA09/13/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
David Brightons Space Oddity: Ultimate Tribute to David BowieGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL09/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Doo Wop ExtravaganzaNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburyNY12/06/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/29/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/31/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/09/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/28/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX07/30/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/01/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/02/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/07/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/08/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Escape to MargaritavilleMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTX08/06/2020 01:30 PMTouring
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerThalia Mara HallJacksonMS10/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsvilleAL09/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Everything Beautiful Tour with Jenna Bush HagerSaenger Theatre MobileMobileAL09/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
I AM KING: The Michael Jackson ExperienceGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Jay PharoahThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketCT11/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jay PharoahThe WilburBostonMA11/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
JeCaryous Johnson Presents Set It OffStifel TheatreSt. LouisMO09/27/2020 04:00 PMTMUSA
Johnny RiversGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/25/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Steve HughesKing Georges HallBlackburnUK10/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/14/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Thom YorkeAuditorium TheatreChicagoIL10/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Three Dog NightGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesLA07/24/2020 08:30 PMAXS
Vicki Lawrence & MamaLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeLA08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
