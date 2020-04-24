LATEST
Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales

Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales

Onsales April 24, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales501
The smash Broadway musical Mean Girls returns to the market as the production has more touring shows heading on sale. The Tina Fey-written production... Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales

The smash Broadway musical Mean Girls returns to the market as the production has more touring shows heading on sale. The Tina Fey-written production is currently on hiatus on both Broadway and on tour, though it is slated to headline Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in August. Mean Girls has nearly a dozen performances with tickets hitting the market on Monday, April 27 via exclusive pre-sale.

Fine arts continue on the listings with various performances from the Moscow Ballet. The acclaimed company will bring the Great Russian Nutcracker to North Carolina and Louisiana (pre-sale) and Swan Lake to Raleigh, Minneapolis and Pensacola (general sale).

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday April 25-27, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/07/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/08/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/09/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/09/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerHarrahs Cherokee Center – AshevilleAshevilleNC12/20/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerHarrahs Cherokee Center – AshevilleAshevilleNC12/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Moscow Ballets Great Russian NutcrackerLake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart TheatreLake CharlesLA11/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
*NEW DATE* CHRIS WEBBYHawthorne TheatrePortlandOR07/15/2020 08:30 PMETIX
Andrea BocelliAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiFL12/20/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Boston Uprising – Four Day PassCitizens Bank Opera HouseBostonMA04/25/2020 10:59 AMApr 25-26, Jun 27-28
Carlton v Geelong CatsMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/27/2020 04:35 PMCentre Wing
Carlton v GIANTSMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/06/2020 07:25 PMCentre Wing
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/26/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Essendon v St KildaMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/20/2020 01:45 PMCentre Wing
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/25/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-TripIllinois State Fairgrounds Il State FairSpringfieldIL08/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Piff the Magic DragonMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL07/19/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
REZZThe DeltaPlexGRAND RAPIDSMI11/07/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighNC10/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL10/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
St Kilda v Sydney SwansMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/28/2020 03:20 PMCentre Wing
Stage Side Pre-Show Party – LL Cool JIllinois State Fairgrounds Il State FairSpringfieldIL08/19/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
The Australian Bee Gees ShowSkagit Valley Casino Pacific ShowroomBowWA06/27/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!Palais TheatreSt Kilda,IC07/09/2020 10:00 AMTMAU
The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!Palais TheatreSt Kilda,IC07/09/2020 01:00 PMTMAU
Western Bulldogs v EssendonMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/26/2020 07:50 PMCentre Wing
Western Bulldogs v GIANTSMarvel StadiumDocklands,IC06/13/2020 07:25 PMCentre Wing
Yesterday Once MoreThe Opera House WellingtonWellingtonNZ03/31/2021 07:30 PMTMNZ
tickets with no fees at megaseats.com
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®