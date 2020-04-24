Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales

The smash Broadway musical Mean Girls returns to the market as the production has more touring shows heading on sale. The Tina Fey-written production...

The smash Broadway musical Mean Girls returns to the market as the production has more touring shows heading on sale. The Tina Fey-written production is currently on hiatus on both Broadway and on tour, though it is slated to headline Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in August. Mean Girls has nearly a dozen performances with tickets hitting the market on Monday, April 27 via exclusive pre-sale.

Fine arts continue on the listings with various performances from the Moscow Ballet. The acclaimed company will bring the Great Russian Nutcracker to North Carolina and Louisiana (pre-sale) and Swan Lake to Raleigh, Minneapolis and Pensacola (general sale).

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday April 25-27, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/05/2020 07:30 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/06/2020 07:30 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/07/2020 08:00 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/08/2020 08:00 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/08/2020 02:00 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/09/2020 06:30 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/09/2020 01:00 PM Touring Mean Girls Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 08/04/2020 07:30 PM Touring Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville Asheville NC 12/20/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville Asheville NC 12/20/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre Lake Charles LA 11/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale