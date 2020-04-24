Mean Girls Musical, Moscow Ballet Headline Weekend Onsales
Onsales April 24, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The smash Broadway musical Mean Girls returns to the market as the production has more touring shows heading on sale. The Tina Fey-written production is currently on hiatus on both Broadway and on tour, though it is slated to headline Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in August. Mean Girls has nearly a dozen performances with tickets hitting the market on Monday, April 27 via exclusive pre-sale.
Fine arts continue on the listings with various performances from the Moscow Ballet. The acclaimed company will bring the Great Russian Nutcracker to North Carolina and Louisiana (pre-sale) and Swan Lake to Raleigh, Minneapolis and Pensacola (general sale).
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday April 25-27, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/08/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/09/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/09/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville
|Asheville
|NC
|12/20/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville
|Asheville
|NC
|12/20/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker
|Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre
|Lake Charles
|LA
|11/29/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
