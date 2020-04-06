Miranda Lambert Pushes Wildcard Tour Dates To October

Miranda Lambert has had to adjust to the wildcard situation of the coronavirus crisis. The singer has revealed a string of new dates this...

Miranda Lambert has had to adjust to the wildcard situation of the coronavirus crisis. The singer has revealed a string of new dates this fall to wrap her Wildcard Tour, which was among hundreds of events to be postponed this spring amid the pandemic.

Lambert was initially set to wrap her latest headlining tour in early May but will now conclude the outing in October. She will launch her final stretch of shows October 8 in Spokane, Washington. From there, Lambert will visit Boise and finish the rest of the tour in Canada. The tour’s proper ending is scheduled for October 23 in Ottawa. Special guests Cody Johnson and Lanco will return to the road with Lambert on most of the new dates.

This isn’t the first time Lambert has had to reschedule Wildcard Tour dates. She previously had to postpone her gigs in Denver and Salt Lake City after falling ill, but has since made up both shows before the COVID-19 virus stalled all touring.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner is staying put at her Tennessee home. She has a number of festival appearances lined up before resuming the Wildcard Tour, including the rescheduled Tortuga Music Festival.

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard Tour Rescheduled Dates

Oct. 8 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 9 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, BC Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 14 — Edmonton, AB Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 16 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 20 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 21 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre