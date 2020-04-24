Thousands of concerts across the globe are being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over coronavirus, however, Motley Crue’s stadium tour with Def Leppard...

Thousands of concerts across the globe are being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over coronavirus, however, Motley Crue’s stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison is still a go – for now.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been offering their opinions regarding the likelihood that the tour will go on as planned. While some held out hope that shows will still be held in the summer, others are urging the band to release a statement regarding the trek.

Earlier this week, Motley Crue shared a photo of scenes from its “The Dirt” biopic with the caption, “We wanna know people on the asses, we gotta give them a show” — a quote from the movie. One fan commented: “Cancel the tour already so your fans can get their money back. No tours are happening this year. Do the right thing. Bon Jovi did.” The band wrote back, replying, “Bands don’t decide this. We await info as well.”

When another fan commented, asking if the tour is on or off, Motley Crue responded “no one has said anything yet,” meaning that they are in the dark just as much as fans are.

Earlier this month, drummer Tommy Lee refuted any cancellation rumors, saying the trek is “still a go” and the band has been in “constant communication.” Lee said that the band is working on something to keep their audiences satisfied, noting that in his drum stunt, he has “done the impossible.”

“By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever,” Lee said. “I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

The 31-date trek, slated to kick-off in July, will be the band’s first outing since their “Final Tour” in 2014/15 before calling it quits. See the full list of upcoming dates here.