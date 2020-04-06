This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. While multiple events across...

While multiple events across the globe are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Oktoberfest is still slated to go on as planned this fall. The evening reservation at Theresienwiese stole the No. 1 spot yesterday. It was followed by Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets – which includes all regular season game tickets – along with comedians Joe Rogan and Jim Gaffigan.

Various artists also sold well yesterday including Billy Joel for his Madison Square Garden residency, Dan and Shay’s postponed fall tour dates, and The Black Keys’ upcoming trek. Megadeth & Lamb of God, Bikini Kill, Glass Animals, Judas Priest, and Five Finger Death Punch were hot commodities of the day, along with Jason Isbell, Halsey, Nickelback, and Kenny Chesney.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 5, 2020