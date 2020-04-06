Oktoberfest Takes Over Weekend Best-Sellers
Top Events April 6, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.
While multiple events across the globe are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Oktoberfest is still slated to go on as planned this fall. The evening reservation at Theresienwiese stole the No. 1 spot yesterday. It was followed by Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets – which includes all regular season game tickets – along with comedians Joe Rogan and Jim Gaffigan.
Various artists also sold well yesterday including Billy Joel for his Madison Square Garden residency, Dan and Shay’s postponed fall tour dates, and The Black Keys’ upcoming trek. Megadeth & Lamb of God, Bikini Kill, Glass Animals, Judas Priest, and Five Finger Death Punch were hot commodities of the day, along with Jason Isbell, Halsey, Nickelback, and Kenny Chesney.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 5, 2020
- Oktoberfest – Evening Reservation — Munchen, BY @ Theresienwiese
- Billy Joel — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Joe Rogan — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- Dan And Shay — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- The Black Keys — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
- Jim Gaffigan — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
- Herman’s Hermits & Peter Noone — Milwaukee, WI
- Megadeth & Lamb of God — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- Bikini Kill — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
- Glass Animals — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Judas Priest — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
- Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, & Ice Nine Kills — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- Halsey — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Megadeth & Lamb of God — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
- The Black Keys — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
