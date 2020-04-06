LATEST
Oktoberfest Takes Over Weekend Best-Sellers Oktoberfest Takes Over Weekend Best-Sellers

Oktoberfest Takes Over Weekend Best-Sellers

Top Events April 6, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

Best Sellers249 bikini kill1 Billy Joel46 Dan and Shay7 Halsey23 Oktoberfest5 the black keys15 Top Events396
This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. While multiple events across... Oktoberfest Takes Over Weekend Best-Sellers

This year’s Oktoberfest in Munich took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.

While multiple events across the globe are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Oktoberfest is still slated to go on as planned this fall. The evening reservation at Theresienwiese stole the No. 1 spot yesterday. It was followed by Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets – which includes all regular season game tickets – along with comedians Joe Rogan and Jim Gaffigan.

Various artists also sold well yesterday including Billy Joel for his Madison Square Garden residency, Dan and Shay’s postponed fall tour dates, and The Black Keys’ upcoming trek. Megadeth & Lamb of God, Bikini Kill, Glass Animals, Judas Priest, and Five Finger Death Punch were hot commodities of the day, along with Jason Isbell, Halsey, Nickelback, and Kenny Chesney.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 5, 2020

  1. Oktoberfest – Evening Reservation — Munchen, BY @ Theresienwiese
  2. Billy Joel — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
  3. Joe Rogan — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
  4. Dan And Shay — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
  5. The Black Keys — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
  6. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
  7. Jim Gaffigan — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
  8. 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
  9. Herman’s Hermits & Peter Noone — Milwaukee, WI 
  10. Megadeth & Lamb of God — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
  11. Bikini Kill — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
  12. Glass Animals — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
  13. Judas Priest — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
  14. Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, & Ice Nine Kills — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
  15. Halsey — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
  16. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
  17. Megadeth & Lamb of God — Omaha, NE  @ Baxter Arena
  18. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion — Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
  19. The Black Keys — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  20. Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
free ticket club trial membership for TicketNews Readers
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®