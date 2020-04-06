Pair Of Wisconsin Country Festivals Postponed To August

Two of Wisconsin’s most popular gatherings have been pushed back two months. Oshkosh’s Country USA and Cadott’s Country Fest were originally slated to take...

Two of Wisconsin’s most popular gatherings have been pushed back two months. Oshkosh’s Country USA and Cadott’s Country Fest were originally slated to take place June 25-27 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have moved both country festivals. They will now occur August 13-15.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but safety is ALWAYS our number one priority,” reads a statement from Country USA organizers. “We use this principle to guide everything that we do, and it is now clear that moving the event to August is in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”

Country Fest, on the other hand, was nearly cancelled entirely. With many festivals facing a daunting task of rescheduling and growing safety fears with holding large-scale events too soon, some have pulled the plug on their 2020 editions. Instead of falling victim to cancellation, Country Fest turned its focus to the positive impact it has on the local community.

“It would be easier for us to postpone Country Fest 2020 to summer 2021,” organizers said in a statement. “But we know how big of an economic impact Country Fest has on local businesses, partners, vendors, artists, and the Chippewa Valley community with all the employees we hire. The amazing support from our Fest family (you included!) is the reason we’re able to pull this off. We thank each and every one of you for your continued support!”

Headliners for both events are confirmed for the new August dates. Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown will pull double duty and headline both festivals, while Toby Keith completes the Country USA lineup and Dierks Bentley is tapped for Country Fest. Other artists are being finalized and both festivals should reveal their full lineups at a later date.

The two Wisconsin gatherings are the latest country festivals to be moved in response to the pandemic. California’s Stagecoach Festival, which also features Rhett as a headliner, was among the first in the country to be postponed to the fall. In addition, Tortuga Music Festival and Country Thunder Arizona were also rescheduled. CMA Fest, the largest festival of its kind, was cancelled before ever revealing its 2020 lineup.