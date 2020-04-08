Omaha’s Maha Music Festival Postponed To 2021

Maha Music Festival, a staple of Omaha for over a decade, will not hold its scheduled 2020 edition over coronavirus concerns. Organizers revealed that...

Maha Music Festival, a staple of Omaha for over a decade, will not hold its scheduled 2020 edition over coronavirus concerns.

Organizers revealed that the four-day event, set for August 5-8, will not be able to take place due uncertainty over the trajectory of the virus. They assured fans that the decision to cancel will help the festival go on for years to come, promising its return for summer 2021.

“We’re currently lacking solid evidence that big events will be safe again — or allowed to occur — by August. Even if we get the green light to have a festival, it might not be “business as usual” yet for many of Maha’s community partners: the nonprofits, restaurants, bars, stores, and so many more that help take the festival to the next level,” reads an official statement.

“Maha is different from most festivals and concerts. As a nonprofit, we rely on a mix of big-hearted sponsors, generous donors and community grant programs, and the loyal ticket-buying public to help bring in the kind of national acts you know and love,” organizers added. “The current pandemic is affecting all of this in a way that has created significant risks to staying the course.”

The city-wide event was planned to combine the music with a local craft beer event as well as the literature-focused Omaha Lit Fest, which is still planning on going forward August 5 and 6.

Prior to its cancellation, Maha Music Festival was said to be working on an official lineup release. The festival has grown immensely since its 2009 launch, with last summer’s event being the biggest to date. Top musical headliners to play the event over the years include Death Cab for Cutie, Weezer, Dashboard Confessional and most recently, Lizzo.

Maha Music Festival now joins a growing list of festivals to be cancelled or postponed due to virus concerns. Stay up to date on the country’s impacted events here.

Photo via @MahaMusicFestival