Preakness Cancels Infield Fest for 2020, Reschedule Date Still Unknown

The 145th edition of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, while the highly-anticipated Infield Fest has been called-off....

The 145th edition of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, while the highly-anticipated Infield Fest has been called-off.

In a statement this week, the Stronach Group and Maryland Jockey Club said that they are working with “key stakeholders to explore all options to set a new date for the running of Preakness 145, Fox Baltimore reports.

“Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and well-being of our customers, our vendors, our employees and horses we all love,” a joint statement read. “A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community.”

The decision was made to cancel this year’s InfieldFest, which both groups described as a “vibrant and cherished event for Baltimore City that brings together thousands of fans for legendary performances, unique hospitality and curated activations during the Preakness Stakes.”

“This was a difficult decision but we are confident that it was the right one,” both groups continued. “We look forward to celebrating InfieldFest 2021 next year.”

The 2020 Infield Fest- which was celebrating its 12th edition – was slated to take place on May 16 at the Pimlico Race Course with performances from Marshmello, DaBaby, QuinnXCII, DJ Pauly D, Two Friends, and Gattuso. Ticketholders will either have the option of receiving a full refund, transferring their ticket to Infield Fest 2021, or transferring their ticket for a seated ticket at the postponed Preakness 145 – which will take place later this year.