Seattle’s CenturyLink Field To Become Temporary Hospital Site

White CenturyLink Field is usually home to the Seattle Seahawks, the stadium will now be converted into a temporary hospital for non-COVID-19 patients in the area.

Washington state has been a hot spot for coronavirus, killing 195 people and infecting more than 4,000 people. Now, as hospitals are filled with patients suffering from the virus, the temporary hospital will treat others who are sick but aren’t infected with COVID-19. This will allow hospitals to keep bed spaces open at hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients quickly.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee revealed the news over the weekend alongside Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare and Brigadier General Doug Cherry. According to The Associated Press, around 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Field Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado will be helping set up the hospital, which is located south of downtown Seattle.

“We know that this Army field hospital will be critical and will reduce the burden on hospitals here,” Durkan said in a statement. “The military is here to help, not take over. They are here to help because they know Seattle needs it.”

Although state officials have urged people in the state to stay inside, not everyone has been obeying orders. The King County Health Department signed an order demanding people who are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results to stay at home. Additionally, the county has been granted the power to force people isolate. If someone in the area has COVID-19 symptoms, they may be involuntary ordered to isolate or will face “enforcement actions.”