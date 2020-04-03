Stars Plan Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert To Support COVID-19 Relief

Country music stars will come together virtually to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers. “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares” will air on...

Country music stars will come together virtually to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers. “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares” will air on CMT Wednesday, April 8 with a star-studded list of performers.

Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jason Isbell, Rascal Flatts, Jennifer Nettles, Randy Houser and Vince Gill will all take part in the event by performing from home in honor of the late legend. The tribute will also feature acts from outside the country genre, including Lionel Richie, Gavin DeGraw and Michael McDonald.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” CMT executive producer Margaret Comeaux shared in a statement. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

In light of the current health crisis, the concert will both honor Rogers and help support MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund provides emergency relief to struggling artists whose livelihood depends on live performances that have been abruptly eliminated in the wake of the pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the fund throughout the concert’s broadcast, with half of the proceeds going to Nashville’s country music community.

“Our heartfelt thanks to CMT and the Kenny Rogers estate for supporting MusiCares during these unprecedented times,” said MusiCares chairman Steve Boom. “Donations from the broadcast will benefit thousands of music creators and industry professionals in desperate need of support. Kenny was very philanthropic throughout his lifetime, and that legacy continues to lives on.”

Best known for hits like “Islands In the Stream” and “The Gambler,” Rogers was a Country Music Hall Of Fame inductee and won multiple Grammys, Country Music Association Awards and American Music Awards. He died last month at the age of 81.