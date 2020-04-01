StubHub Issues Response To Voucher Policy Frustration

Earlier this week, StubHub announced a change in its ticket policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and informed customers that cancelled events are now eligible...

Earlier this week, StubHub announced a change in its ticket policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and informed customers that cancelled events are now eligible to receive a voucher, rather than a refund. Following backlash from customers, the ticketing company responded in a statement this week.

On Friday, news broke that the full-refund option would no longer be available for StubHub ticketholders. Instead, customers will receive 120 percent of the price they paid for their tickets in the form of a voucher. In a statement, StubHub said that over the past few weeks, over 28,000 events have been cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled, with 23,000 in the U.S. alone, noting that the company is willing “to go above and beyond for our customers.”

Across social media, customers, brokers, and industry insiders expressed their frustration with the policy change.

That’s interesting right after covid first happened this was the email I got saying don’t worry I would get a full refund. I feel a big lawsuit brewing #stubhub pic.twitter.com/fa3gFUDx2d — Jared Rangel (@Jaredrangel) March 29, 2020

Back on the 12th of March, @StubHub had said they would give the option to refund money for events canceled. Now they are saying they will give us a coupon for events canceled. To not refund money in a time when money is so tight is despicable & taking advantage of the situation pic.twitter.com/tRhJiJdRKS — omnipotent ondansetron (@PA_Sertraline) March 27, 2020

I will be looking to join the class action lawsuit that will be coming if I dont get a refund. Tickets havent even been issued yet soo…where is my $$ — Kelly Kay (@nygatoralumni) March 31, 2020

You can’t change your TOS after purchase. Contracts are contracts. Honor yours. — M D (@MelADavis) March 31, 2020

Seems to me that the terms that were in place when the tickets were purchased are the terms you MUST abide by. I’m sensing a nice class action lawsuit coming your way. You don’t get to change the rules to suit you after the fact. — Steve Brown #TheTwoSteves (@therealdesert) April 1, 2020

I can’t wait until the lawyers sue you into oblivion in a class action lawsuit for your unethical and dishonest behavior. Refund people’s money. They bought tickets with promise of money back if the event does not occur. — W79 (@Waa1207) March 31, 2020



See the company’s full statement below:

