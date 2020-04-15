Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Added To Global Citizen Benefit Concert

Earlier this month, Global Citizen revealed a livestream concert to benefit those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, more artists, including popstars...

One World: Together at Home is slated to air on TV and livestream online April 18 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and the cast of Sesame Street hosting the event. Already, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, and Bille Joe Armstrong are slated to perform, as well as Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, John Legend, and Lizzo.

Now, Swift and Lopez will join the lineup, as well as pop acts Pharrell, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and Alicia Keys and rock groups The Killers and Christine & The Queens. The lineup will also feature Ellie Goulding, LL Cool J, Sheryl Crow, Tim Gunn, Usher, Kesha, Jessie J, Liam Payne, Billie Eilish, and Andrea Bocelli.

“Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together!” Lady Gaga said in a tweet, sharing the new features. “Tune in!”

The livestream will celebrate health care workers, doctors, nurses, and families who have been affected by the outbreak. Donations will be raised throughout the event to raise money toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities that will provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need it during this time.

See the full lineup below.