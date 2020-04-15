Luke Bryan Tops Tuesday Best-Selling Events List

Country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to sales data from Ticket Club....

Bryan scored the top spot for a gig this August with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack, as a part of his ____ tour. He was followed by country colleagues Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton and Tim McGraw sold well, along with rock’s Breaking Benjamin & Bush, John Fogerty, Barenaked Ladies, and The Killers.

The Rolling Stones’ postponed No Filter tour, Backstreet Boys’ forthcoming DNA Tour, and Korn’s trek with Faith No More, Helmet, and ’68 were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 14, 2020