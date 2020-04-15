Luke Bryan Tops Tuesday Best-Selling Events List
Country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to sales data from Ticket Club.
Bryan scored the top spot for a gig this August with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack, as a part of his ____ tour. He was followed by country colleagues Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton and Tim McGraw sold well, along with rock’s Breaking Benjamin & Bush, John Fogerty, Barenaked Ladies, and The Killers.
The Rolling Stones’ postponed No Filter tour, Backstreet Boys’ forthcoming DNA Tour, and Korn’s trek with Faith No More, Helmet, and ’68 were also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 14, 2020
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, & Caylee Hammack (August 28, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, NC)
- The Rolling Stones (July 5, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL)
- WWE: Smackdown (June 12, 2020 @ Schottenstein Center — Cleveland, OH)
- Backstreet Boys (July 28, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center — Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Waitress (February 19, 2021 @ CIBC Theatre — Chicago, IL)
- Toby Keith (September 4, 2020 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — Gilford, NH)
- Sebastian Maniscalco (May 23, 2020 @ Encore Theatre — Las Vegas, NV)
- Navy Midshipmen v. Army West Point Black Knights (December 12, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA)
- Kenny Chesney (July 30, 2020 @ Ak-Chin Pavilion — Phoenix, AZ)
- The Killers (October 5, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket (June 23, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Denver, CO)
- Rascal Flatts (September 11, 2020 @ Veterans United Home Theater — Virginia Beach, VA)
- Chris Stapleton (June 27, 2020 @ Pepsi Center — Denver, CO)
- Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, & ’68 (September 13, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center — Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 12, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT)
- John Fogerty (July 8, 2020 @ Resch Center — Green Bay, WI)
- Miranda Sings (August 29, 2020 @ Rialto Square Theater — Joliet, IL)
- Erykah Badu & Common (November 7, 2020 @ State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA)
- Breaking Benjamin & Bush (August 24, 2020 @ The Wharf Amphitheater — Orange Beach, FL)
- Tim McGraw (August 27, 2020 @ USANA Amphitheater — Salt Lake City, UT)
