The Masters Reportedly Rescheduled To November

The Masters was one of the first sporting events to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the iconic golf course at Augusta National vacant this April. But PGA professionals will still have their chance to compete for the green jacket in 2020, with the tournament reportedly rescheduled to November.

A revised PGA Tour schedule will shift a number of tournaments, including the Ryder Cup, according to Golfweek‘s Eamon Lynch. Officials are hopeful they will be able to stage at least three of the four majors this year, albeit under an abnormal calendar schedule.

The year’s largest tournament in question is the Open Championship, which is currently set for July 16-19. Golfweek reports that discussions are underway if the tournament will be postponed to September or cancelled outright. A possible cancellation of the British Open could open up the calendar for the U.S. Open in the likely scenario it gets postponed.

“At this point we are not in a position to confirm any specific dates. While we are hopeful that we will be able to conduct the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in June, it is increasingly likely that we will need to postpone,” USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis told the publication. “We have been working with our broadcast partner Fox Sports, the PGA Tour, and other golf organizations to determine what a viable postponement date could be should we need to make that decision. We are currently considering a number of options and expect to be in a position to announce a decision by next week.”

The PGA Championship is expected to take place at San Francisco’s Harding Park in early August as initially planned. As for the Masters, it is reportedly set to be the final major of the calendar year. Golfweek reports that the famed tournament is tentatively set for early November.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” August National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said of the tournament’s postponement last month. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

Coronavirus fears have already cancelled eight PGA Tour level tournaments this spring.