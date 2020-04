The Nutcracker, Moulin Rouge Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Friday officially kicks off the month of May, but the holiday season is fully represented within the ticketing market as seasonal favorite The Nutcracker...

Friday officially kicks off the month of May, but the holiday season is fully represented within the ticketing market as seasonal favorite The Nutcracker heads on sale. The famed ballet will be presented at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for 30 performances this December. Tickets for all shows will be available for both pre-sale and general sale on Friday along with other stage shows.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is also on tap with dozens of performances at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre heading on sale, as is a stage production of Steel Magnolias at Illinois’ Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace. The fine arts frenzy continues into 2021 as there also tickets to see the Peking Acrobats at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center next March.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday May 1, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/10/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/13/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/17/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/24/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/26/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/26/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/27/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/27/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/29/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/29/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/30/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/05/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/06/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/12/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/12/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/13/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/19/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/20/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/20/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/22/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/22/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/23/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA The Nutcracker Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta GA 12/05/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale