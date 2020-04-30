CMA Fest, Bonnaroo Lead Wednesday Best-Sellers List

Music festivals were some of Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. The 2021 CMA Fest topped the list as fans scoop...

Music festivals were some of Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. The 2021 CMA Fest topped the list as fans scoop up four-day passes for next year’s takeover of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Bonnaroo also ranked in the top 20 for its rescheduled September dates. The Tennessee-based bash was originally planned for June and will feature headliners Lizzo, Tool and Tame Impala.

Many country concerts join CMA Fest on the list, including two Luke Combs gigs in Boston plus Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church. Rock shows were also heavily featured. The Foo Fighters earned the No. 5 spot while Motley Crue’s reunion tour earned two spots in the bottom half of the list. Journey, ZZ Top, and Five Finger Death Punch were also hot sellers.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 29, 2020