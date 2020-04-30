CMA Fest, Bonnaroo Lead Wednesday Best-Sellers List
Top Events April 30, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Music festivals were some of Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. The 2021 CMA Fest topped the list as fans scoop up four-day passes for next year’s takeover of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Bonnaroo also ranked in the top 20 for its rescheduled September dates. The Tennessee-based bash was originally planned for June and will feature headliners Lizzo, Tool and Tame Impala.
Many country concerts join CMA Fest on the list, including two Luke Combs gigs in Boston plus Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church. Rock shows were also heavily featured. The Foo Fighters earned the No. 5 spot while Motley Crue’s reunion tour earned two spots in the bottom half of the list. Journey, ZZ Top, and Five Finger Death Punch were also hot sellers.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 29, 2020
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Il Divo (January 15, 2021 @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL)
- Jimmy Buffet (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Andre Rieu (March 5, 2021 @ BB&T Center – Fort Lauderdale, FL)
- Foo Fighters (October 3, 2020 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 3, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Erykah Badu & Common (November 7, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 31, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)
- Journey & The Pretenders (May 16, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)
- Hamilton (August 14, 2020 @ Fabulous Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 16, 2020 @ PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Toby Keith (September 5, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – 4 Day Pass (September 24, 2020 @ Manchester Farm – Manchester, TN)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 4, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- ZZ Top (April 23, 2021 @ Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC)
- Jeanne Robertson (August 9, 2020 @ Carpenter Theatre – Richmond, VA)
- Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail & Ice Nine Kills (November 5, 2020 @ Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (June 29, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Cheyenne Frontier Days: Eric Church & Ashley McBryde (July 24, 2020 @ Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY)
- Kenny Chesney & Michael Franti & Spearhead (August 26, 2020 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD)
