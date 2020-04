WNBA Games, WWE Events Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

The WNBA has postponed its May training camp, though there is still hope alive for the season ahead, especially as the 2020 draft gets...

The WNBA has postponed its May training camp, though there is still hope alive for the season ahead, especially as the 2020 draft gets underway. Over a dozen games are slated to hit the market tomorrow. The Las Vegas Aces home schedule makes up a majority of Friday’s onsale listings with games against the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and more.

WWE returns to the listings yet again with more ticket opportunities for late-August editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. Other notable listings include comic Rodney Carrington, Rufus Wainwright, Steve Martin & Martin Short, and an Atlanta run of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, April 17, 2020

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister WWE Friday Night SmackDown TD Garden Boston MA 08/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Rodney Carrington: Live LAuberge Casino Resort – Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rodney Carrington: Live LAuberge Casino Resort – Lake Charles Lake Charles LA 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

