311 To Host Benefit Concert Stream Supporting Hometown Relief

The rockers of 311 will host a benefit livestream concert to help support a charity in their hometown of Omaha. The band will stream...

The rockers of 311 will host a benefit livestream concert to help support a charity in their hometown of Omaha.

The band will stream a 2019 concert for free on Tuesday, May 5 on its Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. During the show, fans will be directed to a donation link for the Food Bank for the Heartland. Already, the goal of $3,110 was more than 70% fulfilled as of Monday, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

This is a way for 311 to interact with fans, as their extensive touring schedule may be halted due to coronavirus concerns, while also giving back to their community.

“We’re of course thinking of everyone during these trying times, especially family and friends back home in Omaha,” 311’s singer/guitarist Nick Hexum said in a statement to the World-Herald. “When we heard of food shortages in the region, it was important to us to reach out and partner with them.”

The food bank president Brian Barks noted in a statement that the charity is grateful for the band’s support, noting that “the need for emergency meals is greater than ever while food donations are down by nearly 50%.” In addition to the concert, 311 plans to auction off 34 autographed tour posters at the311store.com, with all proceeds benefitting the Food Bank for the Heartland.

311 is slated to head out on tour with Incubus this summer, with dates running through July, August, and September. They will to celebrate their 30th anniversary and tour in support of their 2019 record, Voyager. At this time, the tour is still a go, though dates may be cancelled or postponed as social distancing protocols remain in place.

Donations can be made to the Food Bank for the Heartland here.