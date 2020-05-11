Alanis Morissette Postpones Jagged Little Pill Tour To 2021

Alanis Morissette was set to head out on an anniversary tour this summer to support her 1995 smash-hit record Jagged Little Pill, however, due...

Alanis Morissette was set to head out on an anniversary tour this summer to support her 1995 smash-hit record Jagged Little Pill, however, due to the pandemic, the rocker had to postpone shows.

The 31-date trek was originally set to kick-off June 2 in Portland, Oregon, followed by shows in Austin, Tampa, Charlotte, Hartford, and Columbia. She was slated to hit outdoor venues along the way like Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Camden’s BB&T Pavilion, and the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 25.

However, amid ongoing health concerns revolving around the coronavirus pandemic, the shows will be rescheduled to next year.

“Hi everyone…” Morissette said in a Twitter post over the weekend. “My North American Tour scheduled to begin in a few weeks is being rescheduled to Summer 2021 out of an abundance of caution. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates which we hope to announce very soon.”

Morissette noted that right now, there’s “so much going on inside and outside” and urged everyone to “take care of yourselves and each other.” At this time, new dates have not been announced, but her tour throughout the UK and Ireland – set to run through September and October – will still move forward as planned.

During the anniversary tour, Morissette planned to pay homage to her iconic debut, playing Jagged Little Pill in-full. The record, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is best-known for hits “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” and “All I Really Want.” She was slated to release a new record, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, this May, however, she’s decided to push the release back considering the state of the world.