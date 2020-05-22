Popstar Alicia Keys will no longer be able to hit the road this summer for her world tour amid coronavirus concerns. The trek would...

The trek would have kicked-off early next month in Dublin, Ireland, followed by gigs across Europe and the UK. Late July, she was set to embark on the North American tour, stopping in cities like Charlotte, Nashville, New York City, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Dallas before wrapping-up in Miami late September. However, due to the virus, Keys had to postpone the shows.

“To my beloved fam: you know my heart is [broken] because the ALICIA World tour 2020 will have to be rescheduled,” Keys said in a social media post Thursday. “We’ve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going. We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT the safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount.”

“Trust me, I cannot WAIT to see you soon,” she continued. “In the meantime, please be safe, be patient and I’ll be with you as soon as we can all be together again. I adore you with all my heart!! Rescheduling dates and more information will be forthcoming.”

At this time, the new show dates have not been announced.

Fans are patiently awaiting Keys’ new album, ALICIA, which has been pushed back due to the pandemic. The LP will be her first since 2016’s HERE. Ahead of the release, Keys dropped the music video for “Underdog” and revealed the single “Good Job.”

See the 2020 dates, set to be rescheduled, below.

Alicia Keys | 2020 Tour Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester

06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

06/10 – London, UK @ The O2

06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena

07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/02 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena