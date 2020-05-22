Alicia Keys To Reschedule North American Tour
Popstar Alicia Keys will no longer be able to hit the road this summer for her world tour amid coronavirus concerns.
The trek would have kicked-off early next month in Dublin, Ireland, followed by gigs across Europe and the UK. Late July, she was set to embark on the North American tour, stopping in cities like Charlotte, Nashville, New York City, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Dallas before wrapping-up in Miami late September. However, due to the virus, Keys had to postpone the shows.
“To my beloved fam: you know my heart is [broken] because the ALICIA World tour 2020 will have to be rescheduled,” Keys said in a social media post Thursday. “We’ve all been waiting patiently to see how the world is going. We held onto the dates as long as we could BUT the safety and the good health of my beautiful fam is paramount.”
“Trust me, I cannot WAIT to see you soon,” she continued. “In the meantime, please be safe, be patient and I’ll be with you as soon as we can all be together again. I adore you with all my heart!! Rescheduling dates and more information will be forthcoming.”
At this time, the new show dates have not been announced.
Fans are patiently awaiting Keys’ new album, ALICIA, which has been pushed back due to the pandemic. The LP will be her first since 2016’s HERE. Ahead of the release, Keys dropped the music video for “Underdog” and revealed the single “Good Job.”
See the 2020 dates, set to be rescheduled, below.
Alicia Keys | 2020 Tour Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester
06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
06/10 – London, UK @ The O2
06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena
07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/02 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
