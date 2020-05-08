Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli returns to the ticketing discussion yet again as he prepares to release a handful of performance tickets on sale. The Italian star will headline two shows at Boston’s TD Garden and another at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center in December, all of which will be available for both pre-sale and general sale in the coming days.
Bocelli is also lined up to play Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Those shows all have tickets up for grabs to the general public. The general sale category also includes performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Raleigh and Pensacola.
Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 9-11, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
General Sale
|*RESCHEDULED* Elephant Stone, Al Lover, Tinkerbelles
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago
|IL
|03/24/2021 09:30 PM
|ETIX
|A Day In The Vines
|Spicewood Vineyards
|Spicewood
|TX
|05/10/2020 11:00 PM
|OTHER
|Extraordinary Popular Delusions
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/08/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Chicago Underground Comedy
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/09/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|WFC – World Fighting Championship
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|05/12/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Andrea Bocelli
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia
|PA
|12/09/2020 08:00 PM
|EVNU
|Andrea Bocelli
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|12/11/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Andrea Bocelli
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|12/12/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Andrea Bocelli
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|FL
|12/20/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Andrea Bocelli
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|12/05/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|NC
|10/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Andrea Bocelli
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|MO
|12/03/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|FL
|10/07/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
