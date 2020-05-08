Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli returns to the ticketing discussion yet again as he prepares to release a handful of performance tickets on sale. The...

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli returns to the ticketing discussion yet again as he prepares to release a handful of performance tickets on sale. The Italian star will headline two shows at Boston’s TD Garden and another at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center in December, all of which will be available for both pre-sale and general sale in the coming days.

Bocelli is also lined up to play Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Those shows all have tickets up for grabs to the general public. The general sale category also includes performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Raleigh and Pensacola.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrea Bocelli TD Garden Boston MA 12/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Andrea Bocelli TD Garden Boston MA 12/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Andrea Bocelli Enterprise Center St Louis MO 12/03/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

