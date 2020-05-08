Andrea Bocelli Headlines Weekend Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli returns to the ticketing discussion yet again as he prepares to release a handful of performance tickets on sale. The Italian star will headline two shows at Boston’s TD Garden and another at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center in December, all of which will be available for both pre-sale and general sale in the coming days.

Bocelli is also lined up to play Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Those shows all have tickets up for grabs to the general public. The general sale category also includes performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre in Raleigh and Pensacola.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 9-11, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Andrea BocelliTD GardenBostonMA12/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliTD GardenBostonMA12/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliEnterprise CenterSt LouisMO12/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

*RESCHEDULED* Elephant Stone, Al Lover, TinkerbellesSleeping VillageChicagoIL03/24/2021 09:30 PMETIX
A Day In The VinesSpicewood VineyardsSpicewoodTX05/10/2020 11:00 PMOTHER
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/08/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/09/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
WFC – World Fighting ChampionshipThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA05/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliWells Fargo CenterPhiladelphiaPA12/09/2020 08:00 PMEVNU
Andrea BocelliTD GardenBostonMA12/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliTD GardenBostonMA12/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiFL12/20/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliPPG Paints ArenaPittsburghPA12/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighNC10/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Andrea BocelliEnterprise CenterSt LouisMO12/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL10/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
