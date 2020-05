Barry Manilow, A Christmas Carol Lead Weekend Onsales

Music legend Barry Manilow bolsters this weekend’s offering of tickets on sale. The singer-songwriter is slated to return to his frequent home at the...

Music legend Barry Manilow bolsters this weekend’s offering of tickets on sale. The singer-songwriter is slated to return to his frequent home at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for more residency shows early next year. Manilow has performances planned throughout February and March 2021, which make up the whole of the pre-sale category through Monday.

In the general sale category, seasonal favorite A Christmas Carol leads the way. The classic Charles Dickens tale has dozens of performances lined up at Michigan’s Meadow Brook Theatre later this year. The production is scheduled to kick off on November 14 and wrap on Christmas Eve.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 30-June 1, 2020

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/12/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/13/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/18/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/19/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/20/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/04/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/05/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/06/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/11/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/12/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 03/13/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 02/11/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA

