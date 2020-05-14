Billie Eilish Postpones Remainder Of 2020 Tour Dates

Pop sensation Billie Eilish will no longer be able to finish touring in support of her debut album this year due to coronavirus concerns....

Eilish, who dropped her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year, was set to embark on her second round of Where Do We Go? Tour dates this spring. She was slated to appear in venues across the U.S., hitting arenas like Madison Square Garden, The Forum, and TD Garden, however, the trek was postponed when news of the virus spread across the country.

The tour would have picked up again overseas for gigs in the UK and Europe this July, but those shows have now been postponed as well. The summer tour would have included appearances at Manchester Arena and four nights at London’s O2 Arena, as well as shows in Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, Paris, and Amsterdam.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie’s WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed,” Eilish’s team said in a statement this week. “All dates are proactively being rescheduled. As soon as tickets are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home.

See the newly-cancelled tour dates below.

Billie Eilish | Where Do We Go? 2020 Dates – POSTPONED

05/25 – Arena VFG – Guadalajara, Mexico

05/27 – Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico

05/30 – Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil

05/31 – Jeunesse Arena – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

06/2 – DirecTV Arena – Buenos Aires, Argentina

06/5 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile

06/7 – Movistar Arena – Bogota, Colombia

07/9 – TBA – TBA, Spain

07/10 – NOS Alive (festival) – Lisbon, Portugal

07/13 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

07/14 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

07/15 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

07/17 – MIND (Area Expo) (festival) – Milano, Italy

07/18 – Lollapalooza (festival) – Paris, France

07/19 – Werchter Boutique (festival) – Werchter, Belgium

07/21 – Manchester Arena – Manchester, UK

07/22 – Manchester Arena – Manchester, UK

07/24 – Arena Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

07/26 – O2 Arena – London, UK

07/27 – O2 Arena – London, UK