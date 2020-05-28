Breaking Benjamin Calls-Off 2020 Tour Dates With Bush
The hard-rockers of Breaking Benjamin had to cancel their forthcoming tour dates this summer out of safety precautions.
Breaking Benjamin were slated to kick-off the summer run with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, and Cory Marks starting July 15. From there, they would have stopped in Holmdel, Mansfield, Hartford, and Syracuse, playing outdoor amphitheaters along the way like the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
The group noted that ticketholders who purchased a ticket or VIP pass will have the option to receive a full refund or request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. Live Nation will donate the number of tickets originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines if ticketholders opt to receive a credit.
“Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021,” the band continued. “We will be back as soon as it’s safe to do so!”
Breaking Benjamin would have been touring in support of their 2019 release Aurora, which scored the top spot on the US Rock and Hard charts, while Theory of a Deadman would have toured following their 2020 LP Say Nothing. Bush, on the other hand, hadn’t released anything since 2017’s Black and White Rainbows, though new music is expected from the group.
See the cancelled tour dates below.
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Deadman | 2020 Dates CANCELLED
July 15 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 18 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 24 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 26 — Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 1 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 4 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 6 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
Aug. 26 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Amphitheater
Aug. 31 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak—Chin Pavilion
Sept. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sept. 6 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
TBA — St. Louis Mo. @ TBA
