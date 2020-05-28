Breaking Benjamin Calls-Off 2020 Tour Dates With Bush

The hard-rockers of Breaking Benjamin had to cancel their forthcoming tour dates this summer out of safety precautions. Breaking Benjamin were slated to kick-off...

The hard-rockers of Breaking Benjamin had to cancel their forthcoming tour dates this summer out of safety precautions.

Breaking Benjamin were slated to kick-off the summer run with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, and Cory Marks starting July 15. From there, they would have stopped in Holmdel, Mansfield, Hartford, and Syracuse, playing outdoor amphitheaters along the way like the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The group noted that ticketholders who purchased a ticket or VIP pass will have the option to receive a full refund or request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. Live Nation will donate the number of tickets originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines if ticketholders opt to receive a credit.

“Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021,” the band continued. “We will be back as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

Breaking Benjamin would have been touring in support of their 2019 release Aurora, which scored the top spot on the US Rock and Hard charts, while Theory of a Deadman would have toured following their 2020 LP Say Nothing. Bush, on the other hand, hadn’t released anything since 2017’s Black and White Rainbows, though new music is expected from the group.

See the cancelled tour dates below.

Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory of a Deadman | 2020 Dates CANCELLED

July 15 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 26 — Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 6 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

Aug. 26 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak—Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

TBA — St. Louis Mo. @ TBA