BTS To Perform Paid Livestream Concert Next Month

While BTS’ tour had to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the K-Pop powerhouse planned a new way to interact with fans, while still...

While BTS’ tour had to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the K-Pop powerhouse planned a new way to interact with fans, while still making some money, through an upcoming paid livestream.

The no-contact concert, dubbed Bang Bang Con the Live, will take place on June 14th at 6 p.m. KST/ 5 a.m. ET. The seven-piece group will perform throughout the 90 minutes, hosted by the band in a single room. In the coming weeks, BTS said they will reveal more information regarding the liestream through their Weverse app.

Previously, BTS held the Bang Bang Con online music festival, showcasing archived concert footage, which brought in 50 million views and more than 2 million concurrent fans.

In addition to the music, BTS launched a web series to help fans learn Korean via Weverse. The group will host 30 language lessons to help fans who are struggling with BTS’ language barrier. The idea came to fruition with help from researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University after fans asked the band to put English subtitles on their videos.

“There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease,” BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement. “Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”

Livestreaming has become a new norm in the industry as the coronavirus pandemic has halted all live concerts. Many artists have taken to livestreams to share content or promote new music, while others are showcasing old concert footage. Facebook also revealed that it would launch a paid livestream feature to help creators monetize their performances.