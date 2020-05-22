Caesars Entertainment Reveals Plan For Reopening Las Vegas Strip

The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip have been dimmed amid the current pandemic. But when local officials declare that the Entertainment Capital...

The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip have been dimmed amid the current pandemic. But when local officials declare that the Entertainment Capital of the World can reopen, major Las Vegas player Caesars Entertainment will be ready having already devised a plan for a phased reopening.

The gaming and hospitality giant, which operates nine properties scattered throughout the Las Vegas Strip, outlined its gradual plan to revive hotels and casinos, which have been closed for weeks due to COVID-19. Upon state approval, Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas will be the first properties opened, with more to follow suit later.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio in a statement via USA Today.

Both Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas will provide guests access to lodging, gaming, dining areas and outdoor pools, as well as free self-parking. Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and LINQ Hotel & Casino would be the next properties to reopen depending on consumer demand, which would also include the retail and dining outlets throughout the LINQ Promenade.

There will be some restrictions, however. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and all employees will be required to pass temperature screenings before each shift as well as wear company-provided masks. Guests will also be provided masks which they are encouraged to wear.

Bars, buffets, spas and valet parking will not return right away, nor will the Strip’s plethora of entertainment shows. While Vegas might be different upon its reopening, Caesars Entertainment is ready to return to business.

“We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country’s continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so,” Rodio said.