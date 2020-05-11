Country star Chris Young will no longer be able to attend his scheduled spring and summer shows due to coronavirus. Originally, Young was set...

Country star Chris Young will no longer be able to attend his scheduled spring and summer shows due to coronavirus.

Originally, Young was set to kick-off the Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour in Columbus, Ohio late April, however, he had to postpone the dates on March 17 when the virus started to get worse in North America. From there, he was going to appear in Detroit on May 28, followed by gigs in Chicago, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, and Darien center before wrapping-up in Saratoga Springs late August.

However, “with the public’s safety as my first priority,” Young said he had to cancel the round of gigs.

“As I’ve said before, messages like this suck to type guys,” Young said on social media. “Please keep an eye out for an email from your ticketing site for more details or reach out to your point of purchase for any questions.”

At this time, shows are not being rescheduled.

See the full list of newly cancelled dates below.

Chris Young | Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour 2020 – CANCELLED

5/28 — Detroit, MI

5/30 — Chicago, IL

6/10 — Salt Lake City, UT

6/12 — Portland, OR

6/13 — Seattle, WA

6/28 — Phoenix, AZ

7/11 — Darien Center, NY

8/28 — Saratoga Springs, NY