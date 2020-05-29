CMA Music Festival Tops Thursday Best-Seller List

NFL games were an overwhelming presence on yesterday’s top 20 event list, but it was the CMA Music Festival that claimed the No. 1...

NFL games were an overwhelming presence on yesterday’s top 20 event list, but it was the CMA Music Festival that claimed the No. 1 spot. The annual country fest was cancelled before ever revealing a lineup this year, but fans are already gearing up for next year’s event. Four-day passes to CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium were the day’s top-seller and paved the way for another festival – the California Roots Festival – to make the list at No. 13.

The Dallas Cowboys led the way for a string of NFL games to make the list. America’s Team earned the No. 2 rank for their November 8 clash with the Steelers, with home games for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Panthers, Seahawks and Falcons also making the top 20. Two preseason bouts were also hot-sellers leading up to the highly anticipated season.

Other events to fare well include tour dates from Andrea Bocelli, Andre Rieu, Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles, Luke Combs and Motley Crue.

