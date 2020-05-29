CMA Music Festival Tops Thursday Best-Seller List
Top Events May 29, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
NFL games were an overwhelming presence on yesterday’s top 20 event list, but it was the CMA Music Festival that claimed the No. 1 spot. The annual country fest was cancelled before ever revealing a lineup this year, but fans are already gearing up for next year’s event. Four-day passes to CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium were the day’s top-seller and paved the way for another festival – the California Roots Festival – to make the list at No. 13.
The Dallas Cowboys led the way for a string of NFL games to make the list. America’s Team earned the No. 2 rank for their November 8 clash with the Steelers, with home games for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Panthers, Seahawks and Falcons also making the top 20. Two preseason bouts were also hot-sellers leading up to the highly anticipated season.
Other events to fare well include tour dates from Andrea Bocelli, Andre Rieu, Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles, Luke Combs and Motley Crue.
See the full rundown below.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 28, 2020
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (November 5, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (January 3, 2021 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 11, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (August 21, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 27, 2020 @ CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA)
- Andre Rieu (March 2, 2021 @ Honda Center – Anaheim, CA)
- Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal (October 24, 2020 @ Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR)
- Chris Stapleton (June 19, 2021 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (December 6, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)
- California Roots Festival: 3 Day Festival (October 9, 2020 @ Monterey Fairgrounds – Monterey, CA)
- Wicked (May 7, 2021 @ Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX)
- Impractical Jokers Live (August 2, 2020 @ Frank Erwin Center – Austin, TX)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 7, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 31, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)
- The Weeknd (July 25, 2021 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (September 2, 2020 @ T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA)
- NFL Preseason: Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos (September 3, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
