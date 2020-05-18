CMT To Present Virtual Concert Benefitting Front Line Workers

Country music’s biggest stars will unite for a worthy cause this week. CMT and Feed the Front Line will showcase a multi-hour virtual concert...

“Feed the Front Line Live, Presented by CMT” will feature performances from country powerhouses Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and other special guests. Viewers are encouraged to support Feed the Front Line, which supports struggling restaurants and provides meals to healthcare and essential workers.

“Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music’s biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis. We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country,” said Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line’s Nashville chapter and daughter of performers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The event will stream on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube this Wednesday, May 20. The virtual concert will get underway with performances at 10 a.m. EST and return again at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Each streaming time will feature a different lineup of artists along with personal stories from those on the virus’ front lines and restaurant workers impacted by Feed the Front Line.

In the two months since Feed the Front Line was founded, the organization has raised over $750,000 and distributed nearly 50,000 meals to essential workers.