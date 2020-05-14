Cowboys, Chiefs Take Over Wednesday Best-Sellers

NFL games continued to dominate the ticketing market on Wednesday, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The Dallas Cowboys held the No. 1 spot yet...

NFL games continued to dominate the ticketing market on Wednesday, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The Dallas Cowboys held the No. 1 spot yet again for their late-season battle against the 49ers. America’s Team also landed the No. 11 rank for a November game against the Steelers. The reigning Super Bowl champions were equally dominant. The Chiefs earned the Nos. 2 and 3 spots for fall home games, including the season’s September 10 opener against the Texans.

Other NFL games to make the list include a pair of Raiders home games, Ravens vs. Giants and Broncos vs. Saints. College football was also represented with a battle between Ole Miss and Alabama taking the No. 12 spot. On the concert front, rockers Motley Crue, the Doobie Brothers and Guns N’ Roses sold well, as did country stars Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 13, 2020