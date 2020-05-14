Cowboys, Chiefs Take Over Wednesday Best-Sellers
NFL games continued to dominate the ticketing market on Wednesday, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The Dallas Cowboys held the No. 1 spot yet again for their late-season battle against the 49ers. America’s Team also landed the No. 11 rank for a November game against the Steelers. The reigning Super Bowl champions were equally dominant. The Chiefs earned the Nos. 2 and 3 spots for fall home games, including the season’s September 10 opener against the Texans.
Other NFL games to make the list include a pair of Raiders home games, Ravens vs. Giants and Broncos vs. Saints. College football was also represented with a battle between Ole Miss and Alabama taking the No. 12 spot. On the concert front, rockers Motley Crue, the Doobie Brothers and Guns N’ Roses sold well, as did country stars Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 13, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints (November 29, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (September 2, 2020 @ T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (December 26, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants (October 4, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald (September 8, 2020 @ Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (September 24, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA)
- Willie Nelson and Family (November 13, 2020 @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum – Nashville, TN)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Mississippi Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (October 3, 2020 @ Vaught Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (November 1, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (October 25, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
- Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell (September 11, 2020 @ Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (July 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Wicked (December 24, 2020 @ Ovens Auditorium – Charlotte, NC)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants (December 27, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- Guns N’ Roses (August 2, 2020 @ T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA)
