Steelers Home Games Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Pittsburgh football fans can get their hands on Steelers tickets Friday as the team is releasing select single-game tickets via exclusive pre-sale. The pre-sale...

Pittsburgh football fans can get their hands on Steelers tickets Friday as the team is releasing select single-game tickets via exclusive pre-sale. The pre-sale includes tickets for preseason games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, while the Steelers regular season home schedule kicks off September 20 against the Broncos.

The general sale listings are plentiful and diverse. Performances of The Nutcracker are among the bunch, as are tour dates from New Power Generation, Jackie Evancho, Whiskey Myers, Pop 2000 Tour and more.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday May 15, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin: Together On Stage Parker Playhouse Ft Lauderdale FL 02/27/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 11/26/2020 08:20 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 11/15/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 10/18/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 09/20/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 09/27/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 12/27/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 08/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 10/11/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 08/17/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Redskins Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA 12/06/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale