Disney On Ice, Celtic Thunder Lead Tuesday Onsales

Family-favorite production Disney On Ice returns to the ticketing discussion on Tuesday as a number of shows go on sale. The long-running ice show will bring its Dare To Dream Tour to New Zealand this summer for a limited engagement at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Six performances of Disney On Ice see tickets available via exclusive pre-sale.

In the U.S., the listings feature a variety of must-see performances this fall. The pre-sale category is led by Celtic Thunder who will bring their latest tour to Minneapolis’ State Theatre in November. Music fans can also enjoy The McCartney Years Concert Experience in Illinois this November, while the Russian Ballet Theatre will present Swan Lake in Raleigh and Pensacola in October.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 5, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Celtic Thunder State Theatre Minneapolis MN 11/27/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 05:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 10:00 AM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 01:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 10:00 AM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 01:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/14/2020 07:00 PM TMNZ Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh NC 10/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 10/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Mccartney Years Concert Experience Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 11/12/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale