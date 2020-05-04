Disney On Ice, Celtic Thunder Lead Tuesday Onsales

Family-favorite production Disney On Ice returns to the ticketing discussion on Tuesday as a number of shows go on sale. The long-running ice show will bring its Dare To Dream Tour to New Zealand this summer for a limited engagement at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Six performances of Disney On Ice see tickets available via exclusive pre-sale.
In the U.S., the listings feature a variety of must-see performances this fall. The pre-sale category is led by Celtic Thunder who will bring their latest tour to Minneapolis’ State Theatre in November. Music fans can also enjoy The McCartney Years Concert Experience in Illinois this November, while the Russian Ballet Theatre will present Swan Lake in Raleigh and Pensacola in October.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 5, 2020
Pre-sale
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|06/04/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|Andy Shauf
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro
|NC
|12/08/2020 08:30 PM
|ETIX
