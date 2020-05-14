Drive-In Concert Series Planned At Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field Stadium will host a new round of events this summer for the venue’s first drive-in theater concert series....

The concerts, dubbed “Concert In Your Car,” will feature a performance from country stars Eli Young Band, as well as Whiskey Myers, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, and Kevin Folwer throughout the first month of June. Eli Young Band’s manager George Couri and partner Bruce Kalmick’s Triple 8 management company will set up a section in the stadium’s parking lot for fans to watch the shows from a socially-safe distance. Concertgoers can tune into the show through their radios by dialing a specific FM frequency.

Each gig will be capped at 400 cars with every other parking space left open. Fans can score tickets via texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar for $40 per vehicle. Only one person will be allowed into the facilities on-site, but no concessions or merchandise will be sold to make the shows as contact-free as possible. Additionally, fans must stay in their cars for the show and can not sit on their cars or interact outside.

During the show, bands will play acoustically with members standing at least six feet apart to avoid unnecessary contact. All of the acts are coming from within Texas, limiting travel. Although Eli Young Band’s Mike Eli was originally weary of the idea, the band became more comfortable knowing that fans would be safe through the process. While it would be weird without hearing the crowd’s applause, Eli is still excited to see how the gig will play out.

“Our lives have revolved around playing live,” Eli told Billboard. “We need to be connected with our fans again. We miss them.”

As there are no baseball games slated to go on as planned anytime soon, Couri believes that it’s possible to expand shows beyond the baseball stadium.

“Our own management company has Texas country acts and we can call other managers and agents,” Couri said in a statement. “It could go even bigger. The economics of this isn’t going to be interesting to a lot of bands, but if we can expand to 2,000 cars at $100 ticket, the question is how big can you make it? This is a trial at a scale no one else has tried and the sky’s the limit.”

The Rangers’ Executive VP Sean Decker noted in a statement that the team is thrilled to partner with Triple 8 Management for these shows.

“While keeping the safety of our fans at the forefront, this event provides the first unique opportunity for fans to experience live entertainment in a newly envisioned environment,” Decker said.

The “Concert In Your Car” is a part of the new initiative to test concerts at drive-in movie theaters. While Germany originally debuted drive-in concerts, the first U.S. drive-in tour was announced earlier this month by alternative-indie artist Marc Rebillet. Following the announcement, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said in an investor earnings call that the company would test crowdless shows and drive-in movie theater tours this summer amid the pandemic.

Other drive-in shows were recently announced in Denmark and Colorado.

See the “Concert In Your Car” dates below.

Concert In Your Car | 2020 Dates

June 4 — Eli Young Band @ Globe Life Field – Tundra Lot B

June 5 — Whiskey Myers @ Globe Life Field – Tundra Lot B

June 6 — Pat Green @ Globe Life Field – Tundra Lot B

June 7 — Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler @ Globe Life Field – Tundra Lot B