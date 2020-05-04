FC Cincinnati Provides Update On Stadium Construction

FC Cincinnati is set to reveal its new West End Stadium in 2021, and even amid the pandemic, their new home is still scheduled...

FC Cincinnati is set to reveal its new West End Stadium in 2021, and even amid the pandemic, their new home is still scheduled to open as planned.

“Fortunately, the construction of the stadium is considered essential, so we’ve continued,” chief operating officer Dennis Carroll said in a video conference call to reporters. “There’s been no scheduled timing issues to date. Our other concern is supply chain issues, that may pop up. But so far, we haven’t seen any there. It’s moving along.”

The stadium has many high-tech properties, including a translucent material that will allow the building to glow and change colors through LED lighting. The $250 million venue will be located in the West End of Cincinnati. At this point, they’re in the process of selling sponsors, though that is impacted with most of the economy on hold, MLS Soccer reports.

The team is reportedly considering all options for the upcoming season, including trying to limit ways that ushers interact with fans. Carroll said that the team is in a position because they’re trying to open a stadium ‘in this unknown economic climate” while strategizing and “pivoting off of old plans.”

Last month, the club released updated renderings of their new home, which is expected to be one of the best stadiums among the league. See the new images below.

The latest and greatest renderings of @fccincinnati’s future home. pic.twitter.com/SrjIQD0M0x — West End Stadium (@WestEndStadium) April 3, 2019

Currently, FC Cincinnati plays at Nippert Stadium on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.