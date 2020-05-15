George Strait Postpones Summer Stadium Gigs To 2021

Country icon George Strait was slated to appear at various stadiums this summer, however, amid coronavirus concerns, those gigs have been pushed to 2021....

Country icon George Strait was slated to appear at various stadiums this summer, however, amid coronavirus concerns, those gigs have been pushed to 2021.

Originally, he was set to appear at Notre Dame Stadium on August 15, dubbed “Strait to South Bend” with openers Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne. That gig has been postponed to August 7, 2021. Additionally, Strait’s show in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium on August 22 has been rescheduled to July 31, 2021 with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Tickets for both shows will be honored at the new concert date with refunds available via point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Strait, who has received 33 platinum or multiplatinum-selling albums, is a staple in the country music genre, ranking only third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Throughout his 30-year career, he’s garnered 60 No. 1 singles.

These shows are among the latest to be cancelled amid virus concerns. At this time, concerts are set to return slowly. Live Nation revealed in an investor earnings call last week that the company would test crowdless shows and drive-in theater tours. One healthcare expert, however, doesn’t believe that concerts will fully return until fall 2021, noting that he has “no idea” how shows are already being postponed to this fall.