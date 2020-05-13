Guns N’ Roses Call Off European Tour Due To Pandemic
The rockers of Guns N’ Roses had to cancel their forthcoming European trek amid virus concerns.
The tour was originally scheduled to make stops across the U.K. and Europe over the next month and a half, appearing in London, Glasgow, Lisbon, Munich, Vienna, Warsaw, and Dublin. However, as the virus remains stagnant across the globe, the gigs will no longer be able to go on as-planned.
“Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe,” Guns N’ Roses said in a statement this week. “We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can.”
Ticketholders will be able to receive refunds via point of purchase for the cancelled gigs. Guns N’ Roses thanked fans for their patience, noting that “we will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
See the cancelled tour dates below.
Guns N’ Roses | European Tour 2020 – CANCELLED
May 20 – Passeio Martimo De Alges, Lisbon, Portugal
May 23 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain
May 26 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
May 29 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
May 30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
June 2 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
June 6 – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden
June 9 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
June 12 – Firenze Rocks, Firenze, Italy
June 14 – Stade de Suisse, Berne, Switzerland
June 17 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
June 19 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic
June 21 – Pinkpopm, Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 25 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow
June 27 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland
