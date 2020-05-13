Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales

There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available Thursday to please fans of all entertainment. Among the bunch is Disney On Ice in Boston later...

There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available Thursday to please fans of all entertainment. Among the bunch is Disney On Ice in Boston later this year, fine arts events at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and a college football bout between Rice University and LSU in Houston. Texas will also house a new “Concert In Your Car” series next month that will safely bring audiences the music of Whiskey Myers, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler. All of the aforementioned will be releasing tickets exclusively via pre-sale tomorrow with only a pair of general sale offerings.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 14, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 05/08/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars Agganis Arena Boston MA 12/26/2020 11:00 AM TMUSA Eli Young Band – Concert in Your Car Globe Life Field Arlington TX 06/04/2020 07:30 PM OTHER I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City – EVENING Sanctuary Events Center, Fargo ND Fargo ND 12/06/2020 08:00 PM ETIX I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City – MATINEE Sanctuary Events Center, Fargo ND Fargo ND 12/06/2020 04:00 PM ETIX Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler – Concert in Your Car Globe Life Field Arlington TX 06/07/2020 07:30 PM OTHER New Power Generation: Featuring the Music of Prince Fargo Brewing Outdoors Fargo ND 09/18/2020 05:00 PM ETIX Parsons Dance New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 10/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Pat Green – Concert in Your Car Globe Life Field Arlington TX 06/06/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Rice University Owls Football vs. Louisiana State University Football NRG Stadium Houston TX 09/19/2020 02:30 PM TMUSA Stephanie Mills & The Whispers Kings Theatre Brooklyn NY 01/17/2021 07:00 PM TMUSA The Hip Hop Nutcracker New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 12/19/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Whiskey Myers Victory Theatre Evansville IN 08/23/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Whiskey Myers – Concert in Your Car Globe Life Field Arlington TX 06/05/2020 07:30 PM OTHER WWE Live Columbus Civic Center Columbus GA 06/28/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Year of the Golden Ox: Nai Ni Chen Dance New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 02/13/2021 02:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale