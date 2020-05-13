LATEST
Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales

Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales

Onsales May 13, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Onsales514
There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available Thursday to please fans of all entertainment. Among the bunch is Disney On Ice in Boston later... Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales

There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available Thursday to please fans of all entertainment. Among the bunch is Disney On Ice in Boston later this year, fine arts events at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and a college football bout between Rice University and LSU in Houston. Texas will also house a new “Concert In Your Car” series next month that will safely bring audiences the music of Whiskey Myers, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler. All of the aforementioned will be releasing tickets exclusively via pre-sale tomorrow with only a pair of general sale offerings.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 14, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Alvin Ailey American Dance TheaterNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ05/08/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Disney On Ice presents Reach For The StarsAgganis ArenaBostonMA12/26/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Eli Young Band – Concert in Your CarGlobe Life FieldArlingtonTX06/04/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City – EVENINGSanctuary Events Center, Fargo NDFargoND12/06/2020 08:00 PMETIX
I Saw Mommy Kissing The Second City – MATINEESanctuary Events Center, Fargo NDFargoND12/06/2020 04:00 PMETIX
Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler – Concert in Your CarGlobe Life FieldArlingtonTX06/07/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
New Power Generation: Featuring the Music of PrinceFargo Brewing OutdoorsFargoND09/18/2020 05:00 PMETIX
Parsons DanceNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Pat Green – Concert in Your CarGlobe Life FieldArlingtonTX06/06/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Rice University Owls Football vs. Louisiana State University FootballNRG StadiumHoustonTX09/19/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
Stephanie Mills & The WhispersKings TheatreBrooklynNY01/17/2021 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Hip Hop NutcrackerNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ12/19/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Whiskey MyersVictory TheatreEvansvilleIN08/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Whiskey Myers – Concert in Your CarGlobe Life FieldArlingtonTX06/05/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
WWE LiveColumbus Civic CenterColumbusGA06/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Year of the Golden Ox: Nai Ni Chen DanceNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ02/13/2021 02:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Tsai ChinPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaCA07/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/13/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®