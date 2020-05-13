Texas Concert Series, College Football Headline Thursday Onsales
There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available Thursday to please fans of all entertainment. Among the bunch is Disney On Ice in Boston later this year, fine arts events at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and a college football bout between Rice University and LSU in Houston. Texas will also house a new “Concert In Your Car” series next month that will safely bring audiences the music of Whiskey Myers, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler. All of the aforementioned will be releasing tickets exclusively via pre-sale tomorrow with only a pair of general sale offerings.
See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 14, 2020
Pre-sale
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Tsai Chin
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|CA
|07/11/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/13/2020 11:00 AM
|TWEB
