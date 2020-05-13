Luke Bryan To Co-Host ‘A Salute To The Songwriters’ Benefit Concert

Country star Luke Bryan will co-host a special three-hour long radio benefit concert for the COVID-19 Relief Fund this weekend. The show, dubbed “A...

Country star Luke Bryan will co-host a special three-hour long radio benefit concert for the COVID-19 Relief Fund this weekend.

The show, dubbed “A Salute To The Songwriters,” is set to take place this Saturday at 7 p.m. local time, presented by BMI and Cox Media Group, Alpha Media, Beasley Media Group, Hubbard Radio, Neuhoff Media, and Townsquare Media. Several DJs will co-host, streaming the concert across more than 100 country stations in the country.

Performers include Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Jon Randall, Jessi Alexander, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde, Brandon Kinney, Clint Daniels, Barry Dean, Natalie Hemby, Dylan Altman, and Wynn Varble. Several writers will also appear on the show from their living rooms and home studios, delving into stories of how some great hits were created.

Amid the pandemic, songwriters have been hit hard, with many left without work. Tim Clarke, the VP of Content and Audience for Cox Media Group, noted that Broadcasters have “outstanding relationships with this community,” and they’re “honored to join together in creating this special to celebrate and support these talented individuals who are the heart of country music.”

Additionally, BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill said that the company is proud to partner with the local radio stations “to support the songwriters whose music brings us together in good times and in bad.”

“Songwriters are often considered the smallest of small businesses, and like so many small businesses, they are deeply impacted by this pandemic,” O’Neill said. “We’re so grateful that some of BMI’s top country music creators are lending their voices to support this incredibly important cause.”

Throughout the event, listeners will have the option to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund for songwriters by texting SONGWRITERS to 41444 or by donating online here.