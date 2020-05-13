Dallas Cowboys Continue Reign At Top Of Best-Sellers

The Dallas Cowboys held the top rank for the second consecutive day on the top 20 best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales...

The Dallas Cowboys held the top rank for the second consecutive day on the top 20 best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Cowboys’ November 8 home battle against Pittsburgh landed the top spot on Tuesday’s list and led the way for other games in Dallas. America’s Team also appeared in the bottom half of the list for home games against the 49ers and Redskins, the latter of which will take place on Thanksgiving.

More NFL games were hot sellers yesterday, including the September 10 season opener featuring the Chiefs and Texans, a pair of Raiders home games and a pair of Buccaneers home games. There were a handful of non-NFL events to make the list as well. Luke Combs landed the No. 3 spot while Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Andrea Bocelli and Steve Martin & Martin Short also appeared throughout the top 20.

See the full rundown below.

