Dallas Cowboys Continue Reign At Top Of Best-Sellers
Top Events May 13, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Dallas Cowboys held the top rank for the second consecutive day on the top 20 best-selling events list. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Cowboys’ November 8 home battle against Pittsburgh landed the top spot on Tuesday’s list and led the way for other games in Dallas. America’s Team also appeared in the bottom half of the list for home games against the 49ers and Redskins, the latter of which will take place on Thanksgiving.
More NFL games were hot sellers yesterday, including the September 10 season opener featuring the Chiefs and Texans, a pair of Raiders home games and a pair of Buccaneers home games. There were a handful of non-NFL events to make the list as well. Luke Combs landed the No. 3 spot while Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Andrea Bocelli and Steve Martin & Martin Short also appeared throughout the top 20.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 12, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 4, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (December 3, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 13, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 3, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Hamilton (January 9, 2021 @ Benedum Center – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (October 15, 2020 @ New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 27, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Steve Martin & Martin Short (July 19, 2020 @ Saroyan Theatre at Fresno Convention Center – Fresno, CA)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 9, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (Postponed from May 23, 2020 @ Alamodome – San Antonio, TX)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders (November 29, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints (September 21, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins (November 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (December 26, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Chris Stapleton (August 7, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 8, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
