Journey Cancels Entirety Of Tour Set To Begin This Month

Journey will not be hitting the road this month as planned. The renowned rockers were scheduled to kick off their massive North American tour alongside The Pretenders on May 15 and hit dozens of cities through September but due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the trek has been called off.

Although many acts have elected to postpone shows into next year, Journey says they do not know what the situation may look like then and wanted to quickly provide refunds to fans by cancelling outright rather than hold off for future shows.

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredible devoted audience. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus,” the group shared in a statement.

Ticket holders can expect notification from Live Nation about refunds shortly, though they can also elect to receive a 150 percent credit and see the tickets they originally purchased donated to healthcare workers. Journey also offered their best wishes to those on the front lines of the pandemic and shared their hopes to return to the road as soon as safely possible.

“We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe,” the band said. “We would also like to send the Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”