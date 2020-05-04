Phish Postpones Upcoming Tour To Summer 2021

The jamband rockers of Phish have to reschedule their 2020 summer tour dates to next year. Originally, the tour was set to take place...

Originally, the tour was set to take place with a two-night gig in Eugene, Oregon on July 14 and 15, followed by shows in George, Stateline, San Francisco, and Inglewood. Shows were slated to stop at stadiums like Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, and Atlantic City Beach before wrapping-up at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado early September.

Now, due to coronavirus concerns, the outing has been pushed to summer 2021, although all shows will take place at the same venues. Gigs will also take place around the same dates, kicking-off in mid-July and running through September. Shows in Atlanta will be announced soon.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we sadly have made the difficult decision to reschedule Phish’s entire 2020 summer tour, now moving to the summer of 2021,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve been as excited as ever to play for you all, and are so heartbroken to postpone these dates. The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern.”

The band went on to note that all tickets and travel packages will be automatically honored at the rescheduled dates, however, full refunds are available via point of purchase. Those that purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will have until May 31 to request a refund as a part of the ticketing company’s new refund policy. While the Atlanta dates haven’t been announced at this time, that deadline will be extended.

See Phish’s rescheduled dates below.

Phish | 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Jul 13 and 14, 2021 @ Matthew Knight Arena – Eugene, OR

Jul 16, 17, and 18, 2021 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA

Jul 20 and 21, 2021 @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s – Stateline, NV

Jul 23, 2021 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA

Jul 24 and 25, 2021 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Jul 28, 2021 @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion – Rogers, AR

Jul 30, 2021 @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, AL

Aug 3 and 4, 2021 @ Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Aug 6, 7, and 8, 2021 @ Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

Aug 10 and 11, 2021 @ Giant Center – Hershey, PA

Aug 13, 14, and 15, 2021 @ Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

Sep 3, 4, and 5, 2021 @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO