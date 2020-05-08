Live Nation Fan Study Reveals Confidence For Return Of Events

Live Nation faced significant financial impacts as a result of the current pandemic, but in the aftermath of COVID-19, eager fans are ready to...

Live Nation faced significant financial impacts as a result of the current pandemic, but in the aftermath of COVID-19, eager fans are ready to help the industry bounce back. According to a fan survey conducted by the entertainment titan, consumers are confident that live events will return over time and when they do, they will line up to attend.

Thousands of concertgoers who have purchased event tickets in the past twelve months participated in two distinct surveys. One focused on general live music fans in the U.S. and seven other countries, while the second survey centered around U.S. residents who have purchased tickets for any live event (including sporting events and festivals) from Ticketmaster in the past twelve months.

Fans were largely confident across the board in returning to live events, but music events garnered the highest mark with 91 percent of respondents saying they’re most likely to attend post-pandemic. Movie theaters followed closely with 87 percent saying they will attend while the likelihood of attending theme parks, sporting events, comedy shows, food and beverage festivals and theaters ranged from 72-78 percent.

This assurance did not change much globally, as the eight countries represented in the survey widely favored attending concerts and live music shows after the crisis. Italy featured the lowest mark at 87 percent while China – where the virus originated – saw 95 percent of polled concertgoers say they will attend shows again.

The study also delved into the safety precautions that may be implemented for holding events, as well as the use of livestreams to replace in-person shows. The majority of fans called for increased cleaning of venues (86%) and hand sanitizer throughout venues (85%), while less than half of that desires social distancing measures in place on seating plans (41%) and upon entry into venues (39%). Many have been entertained via concert livestreams, though most are craving the real thing with 85 percent of respondents saying they can’t replace the live experience.

The survey findings were published in conjunction with Live Nation’s first quarter earnings report, which saw the company’s revenue fall 21 percent year over year due to the pandemic.