Maroon 5 Announces Tour Postponement Amid Pandemic
Maroon 5 will have to wait a little longer to see the pop band perform across North America.
On Friday, the band revealed that they “will regretfully be rescheduling their upcoming 2020 tour” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe.
“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” frontman Adam Levine said in a statement.
The tour, originally slated to kick-off on May 30, would have stopped in cities like Hershey, Chula Vista, Denver, Toronto, Milwaukee, and Salt Lake City. They were set to appear at outdoor venues like Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, Hartford’s XFINITY Theater, and Banc of California Stadium before wrapping-up at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre mid-September.
All shows will be postponed to summer 2021, though the rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time. Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor were set to provide support on all dates.
See the original dates on Maroon 5’s 2020 North American tour below.
Maroon 5 | 2020 North American Tour – TO BE RESCHEDULED
May 30 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 5 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 7 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 8 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 13 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 16 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 18 — Cuyahoa Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 24 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
June 25 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field
June 27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 2 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
August 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 6 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 8 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 12 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
August 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 17 — Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter
August 19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Football Club
August 24 — Salt Lake city, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 27 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 29 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 30 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Pavilion/Stadium
September 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 9 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 11 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
September 14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 16 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 17 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
