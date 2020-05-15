Maroon 5 Announces Tour Postponement Amid Pandemic

Maroon 5 will have to wait a little longer to see the pop band perform across North America. On Friday, the band revealed that...

On Friday, the band revealed that they “will regretfully be rescheduling their upcoming 2020 tour” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” frontman Adam Levine said in a statement.

The tour, originally slated to kick-off on May 30, would have stopped in cities like Hershey, Chula Vista, Denver, Toronto, Milwaukee, and Salt Lake City. They were set to appear at outdoor venues like Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, Hartford’s XFINITY Theater, and Banc of California Stadium before wrapping-up at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre mid-September.

All shows will be postponed to summer 2021, though the rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time. Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor were set to provide support on all dates.

See the original dates on Maroon 5’s 2020 North American tour below.

Maroon 5 | 2020 North American Tour – TO BE RESCHEDULED

May 30 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 5 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 7 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 8 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 13 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 16 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 18 — Cuyahoa Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 24 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 25 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field

June 27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 2 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 6 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 8 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 12 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 17 — Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter

August 19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Football Club

August 24 — Salt Lake city, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 27 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 29 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 30 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Pavilion/Stadium

September 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 9 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 11 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

September 14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 16 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 17 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre