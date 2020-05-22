Matchbox Twenty Announce Postponement Of 2020 Tour

Matchbox Twenty fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band on stage, as the tour has been postponed to 2021...

Matchbox Twenty fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band on stage, as the tour has been postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns.

“We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put everyone’s safety first,” vocalist Rob Thomas said in an Instagram post. “So, sadly, we will be rescheduling American dates until next year. We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

The pop-rock group was slated to tour over two-and-a-half months, stopping in 53 cities across the U.S. like Raleigh, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and Dallas. During the tour, which would have marked their first outing since 2017, the band would have appeared in amphitheaters and arenas like Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and Oklahoma City’s Zoo Amphitheater before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Wallflower would have provided support.

Thomas told ABC Audio that he has been social distancing for months, as he lives just outside of New York City. Right now, he said he would be scared to tour and he “wouldn’t want to be responsible for what could happen if we were the people that brought that many people together.”

“It’s that closeness,” he said. “Like, I didn’t really realize how much I liked interacting with people, and not being able to do that is a real bummer. Especially when part of the charge of what you get our of what you do is sharing that moment live, and you have the shared experience with you and a group of people.

“So I’m going to miss that a lot this summer, and I think we’ll just hit it even that much harder when we finally can again. But the music doesn’t stop and the writing continues.”

See the 2020 dates below, which will be rescheduled.

Matchbox Twenty | 2020 Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED

