Matchbox Twenty Announce Postponement Of 2020 Tour
Matchbox Twenty fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band on stage, as the tour has been postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns.
“We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put everyone’s safety first,” vocalist Rob Thomas said in an Instagram post. “So, sadly, we will be rescheduling American dates until next year. We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”
The pop-rock group was slated to tour over two-and-a-half months, stopping in 53 cities across the U.S. like Raleigh, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and Dallas. During the tour, which would have marked their first outing since 2017, the band would have appeared in amphitheaters and arenas like Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and Oklahoma City’s Zoo Amphitheater before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Wallflower would have provided support.
Thomas told ABC Audio that he has been social distancing for months, as he lives just outside of New York City. Right now, he said he would be scared to tour and he “wouldn’t want to be responsible for what could happen if we were the people that brought that many people together.”
“It’s that closeness,” he said. “Like, I didn’t really realize how much I liked interacting with people, and not being able to do that is a real bummer. Especially when part of the charge of what you get our of what you do is sharing that moment live, and you have the shared experience with you and a group of people.
“So I’m going to miss that a lot this summer, and I think we’ll just hit it even that much harder when we finally can again. But the music doesn’t stop and the writing continues.”
See the 2020 dates below, which will be rescheduled.
Matchbox Twenty | 2020 Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED
07/17 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Event Center
07/18 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/19 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/21 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavillion
07/22 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/25 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/26 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/28 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Arena
07/31 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08-02 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/05 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/07 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
08/08 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
08/09 — Jacksonville, FL: @ Daily’s Place
08/11 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/13 — Mepmhis TN @ TBA
08/14 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater
08/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
08/19 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
08/21 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
08/22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/23 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
08/25 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/26 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/29 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/01 — Clarkston, MI @DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/02 –Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
09/04 –Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
09/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
09/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/12 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/15 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/17 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/20 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
09/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/23 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09/24 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort
09/27 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
