Mean Girls, Donna Summer Musicals Headline Weekend Onsales

Broadway fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days with a pair of acclaimed musicals hitting the ticketing market. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is set to take over Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre in the coming months, offering a handful of performances on sale. Those shows will be available for pre-sale on Monday while the general sale category is bolstered by the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. The Tina Fey-written romp has eight performances at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre heading on sale.
The fine arts frenzy continues with performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre also on sale. The timeless ballet will be performed in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina and New Jersey throughout September and October. Other tickets available in the upcoming days are for the Columbus Lions, Eli Young Band, Chicago Underground Comedy and more.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 2-4, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Hala
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|NY
|05/12/2020 08:00 PM
|AXS
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/15/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/16/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/17/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/14/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Chicago Underground Comedy
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/02/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Columbus Lions
|Columbus Civic Center
|Columbus
|GA
|07/18/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Eli Young Band
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|AL
|09/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Extraordinary Popular Delusions
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|IL
|06/01/2020 09:00 PM
|TWEB
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/06/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/07/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/08/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/08/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/09/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/09/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Mean Girls
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|08/04/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Patriots Theater at the War Memorial
|Trenton
|NJ
|09/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|NC
|10/03/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Five Flags Center
|Dubuque
|IA
|10/24/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre Dallas
|Dallas
|TX
|10/18/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|San Diego County Fair Discount Admission & Ride Packages
|Del Mar Fairgrounds
|Del Mar
|CA
|07/06/2021 07:00 AM
|TMUSA
|San Francisco: Land-based 2 Day Pass
|One Yacht Road
|San Francisco
|CA
|05/03/2020 03:00 PM
|Sat & Sun
|Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth
|UK
|12/14/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUK
