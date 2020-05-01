LATEST
Mean Girls, Donna Summer Musicals Headline Weekend Onsales

Onsales May 1, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Broadway fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days with a pair of acclaimed musicals hitting the ticketing market. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is set to take over Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre in the coming months, offering a handful of performances on sale. Those shows will be available for pre-sale on Monday while the general sale category is bolstered by the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. The Tina Fey-written romp has eight performances at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre heading on sale.

The fine arts frenzy continues with performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre also on sale. The timeless ballet will be performed in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina and New Jersey throughout September and October. Other tickets available in the upcoming days are for the Columbus Lions, Eli Young Band, Chicago Underground Comedy and more.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 2-4, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
HalaRough Trade NYCBrooklynNY05/12/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Pll Columbus – Friday September 4 7:30pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Pll Columbus – Saturday September 5 4:45pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/05/2020 04:45 PMTMUSA
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/14/2020 07:30 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/02/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Columbus LionsColumbus Civic CenterColumbusGA07/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Eli Young BandMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL09/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/01/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/05/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/06/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/07/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/08/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/09/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/09/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Mean GirlsParamount TheatreSeattleWA08/04/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Pll Columbus – Friday September 4 7:30pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Pll Columbus – Saturday September 5 4:45pmMAPFRE StadiumColumbusOH09/05/2020 04:45 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakePatriots Theater at the War MemorialTrentonNJ09/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeOvens AuditoriumCharlotteNC10/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeFive Flags CenterDubuqueIA10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeMajestic Theatre DallasDallasTX10/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
San Diego County Fair Discount Admission & Ride PackagesDel Mar FairgroundsDel MarCA07/06/2021 07:00 AMTMUSA
San Francisco: Land-based 2 Day PassOne Yacht RoadSan FranciscoCA05/03/2020 03:00 PMSat & Sun
Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living DangerouslyPortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouthUK12/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
