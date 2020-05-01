Mean Girls, Donna Summer Musicals Headline Weekend Onsales

Broadway fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days with a pair of acclaimed musicals hitting the ticketing market. Summer: The Donna...

Broadway fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days with a pair of acclaimed musicals hitting the ticketing market. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is set to take over Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre in the coming months, offering a handful of performances on sale. Those shows will be available for pre-sale on Monday while the general sale category is bolstered by the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. The Tina Fey-written romp has eight performances at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre heading on sale.

The fine arts frenzy continues with performances of Swan Lake from the Russian Ballet Theatre also on sale. The timeless ballet will be performed in Texas, Iowa, North Carolina and New Jersey throughout September and October. Other tickets available in the upcoming days are for the Columbus Lions, Eli Young Band, Chicago Underground Comedy and more.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 2-4, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Hala Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn NY 05/12/2020 08:00 PM AXS Pll Columbus – Friday September 4 7:30pm MAPFRE Stadium Columbus OH 09/04/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Pll Columbus – Saturday September 5 4:45pm MAPFRE Stadium Columbus OH 09/05/2020 04:45 PM TMUSA Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/15/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/18/2020 02:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 06:30 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/19/2020 01:00 PM Touring Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis MN 07/14/2020 07:30 PM Touring

General Sale