Pearl Jam Lead Washington Benefit Concert Lineup

Seattle-based stars like Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Ciara and more are teaming up for a benefit concert supporting those most impacted by the coronavirus throughout Washington state.

The event – dubbed “All In WA” – will also feature the likes of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, comic Joel McHale, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews and more. Amazon is sponsoring the one-night event, which will air June 10 at 7 p.m. ET on local news outlets and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. It will become available to stream on Amazon Prime at a later date.

“Washington was at the forefront of managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., and our state will be at the forefront of what it takes to support our communities and restart our economy in a safe and sustainable way,” reads a statement on the All In WA website. “By banding together, we can emerge a stronger, more equitable society.”

Viewers who donate will see their contributions help small businesses, undocumented workers and their families, as well the WA Food Fund, WA Student & Youth Homeless Fund, and WA Safe Start Fund for economic recovery.

Washington was one of the first U.S. states to see a COVID-19 outbreak, while Pearl Jam’s Gigaton Tour set off a domino-effect of postponed tour announcements. The Seattle-based group said that the state’s restrictions and societal impact led to their decision.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” the band tweeted in March. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”