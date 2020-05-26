Protective Suit Designed To Keep Eventgoers Safe From Virus

Live events will look drastically different in the age of coronavirus. But shows may not need to be socially distant thanks to a new...

Live events will look drastically different in the age of coronavirus. But shows may not need to be socially distant thanks to a new protective suit cooked up by a California design firm.

Production Club has created a state-of-the-art suit – dubbed Micrashell – which highlights personal protection from COVID-19 in a hazmat-like look. Its features include an air filtration system using N95 filters, phone integration with the ability to charge devices, controlled sound and audio system and a camera system.

“Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety,” Production Club’s head of inventions Miguel Risueno told NBC New York. “It’s a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level.”

The contraption first came into development after many of the nation’s beaches and social hot spots were filled with people on spring break, despite health experts pleading for them to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We said we still need to find a solution because people are still going out,” said Risueno. “People are still going to party and still skipping social distance measures.”

Micrashell takes this aspect into account as well. Its design includes a snap-in canister and supply system allowing eventgoers to consume drinks and even vape while wearing the suit’s helmet so they can enjoy their event without having their health comprised. Should Micrashell be rolled out for use pending a patent, Risueno explained the plan would be for fans to rent the suit from a venue for an event, and the venue would be responsible for disinfecting it after use.

The suit’s features could allow concerts and other events to return post-lockdown without social distancing measures. The industry has come to a grinding halt amid the pandemic, with drive-in shows and virtual concerts suddenly coming to the forefront. One socially distant Travis McCready concert held in Arkansas brought over 200 people into a space, but promoters worry holding events at a reduced capacity won’t be financially sustainable in the long term.